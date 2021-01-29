Nice digs, social services, and a furry Sweet Potato

Along with being fed catered meals, the temporary residents are getting a typical hotel experience with fresh towels, linens, hygiene products, snacks and a weekly cleaning of their rooms provided by staffers of the former hotel who have been retained.

The rooms have spacious bathrooms. Some have whirlpool tubs and separate living areas. There are mini-refrigerators, microwaves, and packets of Starbucks coffee in each room, too.

Beyond the creature comforts, residents are offered a wide array of services, including assistance with getting an ID card or a voucher for subsidized housing, medical checkups and prescriptions, screenings and referrals to counseling, or something as simple as a new blanket.

An hourly shuttle takes them to a DART bus hub where they can get transportation to appointments, run errands, or visit friends and relatives.

The tenants include a handful of families, including one mother with seven children who leaves early in the morning to get the kids to school and to caretakers before going to work.

Two women are pregnant, and a third gave birth on Monday.

The hotel is also pet-friendly, and has become home to a service dog named Mr. Scruffs, two bearded dragons, and a blind guinea pig named Sweet Potato.

‘This is meant to be temporary’

The difficulty of the Hope Center’s mission has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect the guests as well as staff, clients who aren’t out working or running errands must maintain physical distance — even as they try to connect with the myriad of services offered in-house.

Many spend the vast majority of their days and nights in their rooms, perhaps further isolated, executive director Kim Eppehimer acknowledged, as they work with the staff to figure out how to move toward stable housing and independence and avoid contracting the coronavirus.

“So it’s not just about now that you’re here, you are getting stable housing and food, which is critical,” Eppehimer said. “The next step is, now where do you go from here? The idea is this is meant to be temporary.”

Overcoming homelessness, which is often coupled with poor physical health, addiction, and mental illness, has been especially hard during the pandemic, she said.

“For some people, it could take a while. We understand that, so we’re not trying to kick them out the door by any stretch of the imagination. We want people to start thinking about what that can and should look like.”

Eppehimer, who for years has headed the Friendship House that provides day services to people experiencing homelessness, says the guests can stay through the winter if necessary. That has alleviated anxiety for many, she said, including one man in his 60s.

“We have one gentleman here who has been experiencing homelessness for many years,’’ she said. “He suffers from substance abuse disorder and he has said a few times, ‘If it wasn’t for this, I think this would have been the winter I died. I couldn’t have done it outside.’”

Along with getting their basic needs met, the tenants are afforded services they could never have imagined getting on the street, such as basic medical care.

Dr. Sandy Gibney spoke with a reporter during a break from examining patients in a converted conference room. She was joined by two nurses from the Newark Emergency Center, where she also works.

“We’re just assessing every client and getting them back on medications if they have chronic conditions,’’ Gibney said. “We’re also doing acute care issues, anything from pink eye to foot ulcers. And the chronic stuff — diabetes medicine, hypertension medicine, things like that.”

‘I never dreamed of being in this. This is amazing.’

Most of the 136 guests were either in their rooms or away from the Hope Center when a reporter visited. But a handful who ventured down to the spacious, ornate lobby told WHYY they were grateful for the chance to get settled and stay warm in semi-luxury as they worked toward getting their own housing.

David Hicks, 55, said he had been sleeping in his car for months after a relationship ended. He’d also stayed at the Sunday Breakfast Mission in Wilmington and spent days at drop-in centers. He’s battled addiction and has health problems, too, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“Unfortunately, this is not my first rodeo,’’ he said.

Hicks learned about the Hope Center last month when he overheard some women talking about the converted hotel as he ate breakfast at a McDonald’s restaurant.

“I inquired what they were talking about, where’s the place at?” Hicks told WHYY, saying he was astonished that it was the hotel once owned by Delaware Park casino, where his mom worked.

It took Hicks a few weeks to get approved. Now that he’s here, he said he’s been able to navigate some red tape to resolve financial barriers to getting his own place, hopefully soon.

“Now I will be able to provide for myself,’’ Hicks said. “I just needed a stepping stone. Thank God this was available.”

Hicks left to meet with case manager Tim Keeler, but first stopped to gaze around the towering atrium.

“This is a good deal man, for somebody striving to do something with themselves. I never dreamed of being in this, right here. This is beautiful,” he said.