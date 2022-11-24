Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund

The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund.

Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of families experiencing homelessness. That includes providing a variety of services to divert families from the shelter altogether. Family Promise has four main programs, two of which based at the shelter. The other two programs are based in the community.

“A lot of shelters tend to be men only, or maybe they’re for women and children only,” said Tyler Shade, executive director at Family Promise. “We focus primarily on families with children because they often have the most challenges in finding shelter.”

Shade says his group works to help serve all Delaware families, without splitting them up.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos launched the “Day One Families Fund” in 2018. The fund offers yearly leadership grants to frontline groups helping families transition out of homelessness. This year, the foundation gave more than $123 million to 40 organizations across the U.S., including Delaware’s Family Promise.

“We’re honored and deeply grateful to receive this grant,” Shade said. “In Delaware, the need among families for shelter and wraparound resources continues to increase year over year.”

Shade said that in 2020, there were about 136 Delaware families experiencing homelessness on any given night. This year, that number increased to 389 families. Family Promise currently supports around 155 families per year, with 80% of all families getting help transitioning to permanent housing.