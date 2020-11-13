‘Swamp Hotel’ bought by New Castle County for $19.5M to serve homeless people

After heavy rains, one of the main access roads to the Sheraton hotel along Interstate 95 south of Wilmington is so flooded that authorities must block it off.

Hence its nickname in some local circles as the Swamp Hotel. That’s just one reason for its failure over nearly two decades to attract enough guests to be a success.

Such was the case Thursday, after torrential rains the previous evening. Old Airport Road had knee-deep water and was impassable, so as usual, the swankish six-story hotel had only a handful of guests.

But in about a month the building with a grand lobby and 192 rooms will no longer be a hotel. Instead, the space will be used as a temporary home to a population the builders and owners never envisioned.

That’s because the administration of New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, with the unanimous blessings of County Council, recently bought it as an emergency shelter and transition center for people who are homeless.

The county used $19.5 million of the $322 million received from the federal coronavirus CARES Act relief money this year.

County leaders have spent the money in a variety of ways, such as COVID-19 related public safety and other governmental costs, grants for remote education, food distribution and child care centers and shoring up the state’s unemployment fund.

County Executive Matt Meyer acknowledges the use is unusual and might surprise many taxpayers, but said it’s an innovative way to deal with a growing problem.

Housing advocates estimate the county of about 560,000 people has some 1,000 homeless people. It’s become commonplace in recent years for homeless people to panhandle at intersections on and around Kirkwood Highway, the commercial artery that runs from Wilmington to Newark.

“We’ve been giving out motel vouchers in collaboration with the state but the population is expanding. It’s not clear there’s going to be enough beds going into the winter,’’ Meyer told WHYY News this week.

Those dollars help but are only a band-aid, not a comprehensive approach, Meyer said, adding that the pandemic has only worsened the situation.