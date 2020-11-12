Biden election could be big boon for Delaware tourism

The global pandemic has put a big hurt on hotels, restaurants and other businesses that depend on tourism visits to pay the bill.

But those businesses in and around Wilmington got a shot in the arm over the past week and leading up to the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

From news crews filling up local hotels to the thousands of Biden supporters who gathered in the city to celebrate on Saturday, “the spotlight is on Delaware, which is exciting,” said state Tourism Director Liz Keller. “It is exciting to see as a Delawarean, you’re watching from home and you’re seeing people that you know on CNN, so that was very exciting for all of us.”

The increase in visitors started in August when part of the Democratic National Convention was held at the Chase Center in Wilmington. In conjunction with that event and in the weeks leading up to Election Day, the tourism office provided extra materials offering information on where guests could go to explore in the area.

As the votes were counted, reporters from around the world spent days beaming pictures of Wilmington to a global news audience. While Keller didn’t have an exact estimate, the tourism office says it would have cost the state millions of dollars to reach that same audience.

“The state tourism office has limited funds for advertising,” Keller said.

The ad budget is about $500,000 per year and is generated via a fee added on to hotel stays. With COVID-19 limiting visitors, that fee revenue has been much smaller.

“But now we have national attention we simply, as a state tourism office, can’t buy,” she said.