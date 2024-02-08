“I personally didn’t care about the mansion succeeding,” Margrif said. “In my mind, if the gardens could be a public presence, that was far more important. It was irritating to me that we were attached to this property to begin with.”

Margrif called it “an afterthought” to spend from the statewide group’s annual budget of roughly $200,000 on minor mansion repairs when it needed a monumental overhaul.

The group did spend $30,000 in 2005 on a temporary roof over the greenhouse, and replaced two flat roofs over the mansion that had collapsed, Margrif wrote to neighbors, but stressed that the building “is rapidly growing worse.”

Among the “many immediate needs” he described was “water leaking through the 1910s slate roof,” and he estimated a new roofing system could cost up to $500,000.

The group also received another $60,000 more from the Bond Bill in 2006. Then-board president Tulloch later wrote that most went toward roof and gutter repairs requested by the state to prevent “further water infiltration and damage.”

Margrif said he walked through the mansion once a week and was appalled by the steady decay: broken windows, peeling paint, mold, asbestos, failing floors, broken shutters, animal droppings, and encroaching vegetation. He grew tired of seeing graffiti and other remnants of teenage invaders.

Once, he encountered a few naked men and women and people with video cameras. He’d stumbled onto an amateur porn set.

“I said, ‘Look guys, the joke’s on you. There’s so many dead raccoons and pigeons in here, I don’t care how much you’re gonna shower, this stuff isn’t going away.’” Margrif recalled.

The actors threw on their clothes, and the crew bolted Gibraltar.

“Honestly,” Margrif said, “we were not protecting that site.”

Office park with major new construction selected

Preservation Delaware again sought proposals for the mansion, with a new stipulation: there would be no leasing costs.

Dozens of interested parties toured Gibraltar, and nine submitted proposals. A hospital wanted to treat wounded Iraq and Afghanistan veterans there. Educators wanted to open a Spanish language school. Developers submitted plans for townhouses, restaurants, and retail shops.

In November 2005, the board chose a plan by Cattermole and Carpenter, operating as CCS Investors, LLC, to expand Gibraltar into an office park.

Carpenter is a du Pont family descendant whose late father, Ruly Carpenter, once owned the Philadelphia Phillies. Cattermole was then married to Carpenter’s sister. The two men have developed numerous properties in northern Delaware.

Their plan called for three tenants, with one each in the mansion, carriage house, and a new 12,000-square-foot building. The new building was later reduced to 10,000 square feet, but still exceeded the easement’s 6,500-square-foot limit by more than 50%.

There would be 97 parking spaces, with 23 of them under the new building.

Tulloch later wrote that the board realized the easement would need to be amended again, but stressed that the developers’ plan was “the most exemplary.”

Attempt to amend easement triggers battle royale

The office park plan kicked off a three-year battle that divided neighbors, led to a protracted legal fight, and pitted the developers and Preservation Delaware against the state.

Some neighbors objected to a zoning variance for commercial office space and a new 10,000-square-foot building. The city zoning board granted it by a 2-1 vote, triggering a lawsuit and appeals from residents. The Delaware Supreme Court ultimately upheld the decision.

That was only the first of two steps, however. The more problematic request was for a second and larger change to the easement.

Timothy Slavin, who had headed the state historical affairs division since 2005, met with residents and sought written comments. He received about 150 responses, representing all sides.

Highlands resident Pamela Price expressed her “strong opposition” to a project that “could easily result in destabilizing this lovely part” of Delaware’s largest city. “The property has been abandoned for 15 years, so it will not hurt to take some more time to find a better alternative,” Price wrote.

Austin Edison wrote that permitting excess construction would mean taxpayer money had been “misspent.” Should the easement be changed, Edison suggested the developers pay “$2 million or so” in compensation.

Heather Richards Evans said a decision to “eviscerate” the easement would set a “dangerous precedent” and discourage others from preserving land. “A community that fails to protect some of the features that link those who live here now with those who came before us eventually loses itself,” she wrote.

Hayward, who was still on the Open Space Council, wrote that the request “flies in the face of well-documented and thoroughly discussed options to save both the physical property and to protect the character of the neighborhood.”

Should the state consent to the change, Hayward said Preservation Delaware “would be obliged to repay the state’s investment, which I know it is neither able, nor desirous to do.”

Supporters included the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Delaware Economic Development Office, then-Mayor Jim Baker’s administration, and dozens of residents.

One was Hugh Rodney Sharp III, who oversaw the family trust that the state paid for the easement.

“Since the gift to Preservation Delaware, the structures have suffered severe deterioration,” Sharp III wrote. Allowing more construction was “perhaps the last hope that the historic structures can be saved. … the alternative will surely be Delaware’s loss of this landmark.”

Lee Kallos agreed, writing, “As I look at Gibraltar crumble and become more of an eyesore. I hope that the neighbors realize that this plan is the only hope to save it. I encourage you to approve the use and get things under way SOON.”

Scott Porter praised the plan as “non-intrusive” and in keeping with “the spirit of preservation.”

Donald Mell supported the plan but excoriated Preservation Delaware as “the main culprit here.”

Mell wrote that “over a million dollars of taxpayer funding was squandered by PDI over the past decade as they dilly-dallied around with one unrealistic project after another. With that said, we cannot, as some would like, just sit around and wait for the mansion to fall down.”

Preservation Delaware’s Tulloch acknowledged she had “misjudged the sensitivity of the neighbors” but argued that the office park was “good for Gibraltar and the neighborhood. … Our intent is to be a good neighbor and a steward of the property entrusted to us.”

Wendie Stabler, the developers’ lawyer, wrote that her clients would spend $10 million to restore Gibraltar and pay $30,000 more annually to care for the gardens.

Stabler had harsh words for foes, writing that they “know full well that to deny the amendment request means certain loss of the mansion. They frankly do not care.”

‘We were there to protect the state’s interest’

Slavin rejected any change to the conversation easement.

“Our interest in the property is as strong today as it was in 1997 when we made our investment in the property on behalf of the citizens of Delaware,” his letter to Margrif said. “The proposed amendment would significantly alter the easement.”

Slavin cited state law that says “property acquired or improved” with Open Space money “shall remain in public outdoor recreation and conservation use in perpetuity.”

Slavin’s letter added that the state Legislature could remove the easement, but the state would be entitled to a share of any sale or rental income.

Slavin, who retired in 2022, told WHYY News in a recent interview that Preservation Delaware was wrong to keep pushing for a second easement amendment.

“It was a condition that Preservation Delaware invited onto the property” in 1997, Slavin said. “The state had invested money to ensure that those values were maintained. We were there to defend the state’s interest in that property.”

Margrif countered that the state and residents should have been more flexible with a viable project that would have prevented today’s sorry state of Gibraltar.

“Historic preservation is a lot more about compromise than anything else,” he said. “And on that side, we never got it.”

Margrif told WHYY News he applauds Cattermole and Carpenter for being willing to spend millions of dollars to restore Gibraltar.

“Drake and David knew what they were doing,” Margrif said. “They put up the best sort of presentation here. They had more experience. But I don’t think they figured out how difficult this was going to be.”

Preservation Delaware gives mansion to developers

Their plans thwarted once again, Preservation Delaware struggled to find a solution.

Their challenge was compounded in August 2008 after a state inspection, and Slavin urged a slew of “corrective measures” to “stem the downward cycle of deterioration.”

Among the steps he “strongly” recommended:

Begin long-term stabilization by following federal standards for “mothballing historic buildings” and start by boarding up windows and providing ventilation.

Remove trash, feces, and carpeting, hire a “cleaning firm to make it broom clean,” and maintain that condition.

Remove shutters and store them inside.

Repair a leak in the pool house roof.

Clear vegetation from the mansion’s perimeter.

Inspect the mansion daily.

Slavin stopped short of ordering the fixes, though, and stressed to WHYY News that such a decree would take costly legal action his office was not prepared to initiate.

“A conservation easement, especially on a cultural property, is the result of two cooperating parties that accept the conditions,” Slavin said. “So we always did our best to monitor as best we could, to ensure as best we could, that things were moving along.”

Yet Preservation Delaware had already taken a major step to rid itself of the mansion, dividing the Gibraltar property into parcels: the gardens it maintained, and the mansion whose care it could not afford.

Cattermole and Carpenter kept looking for a workable plan, too, and in 2009 presented a proposal to Slavin’s office — but not the public — that called for less than 6,500 square feet of new construction. Slavin pronounced it within the bounds of the easement.