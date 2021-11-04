Part of that more inclusive history includes the story of David James, a young man enslaved by the Cooch family in the late 1700s. Watchorn says the group is working to discover more about the lives of James and others enslaved at the property.

James’ descendants, some of whom live nearby, recently visited the house to learn more about the history of David and better connect their story to his.

“When the James family was here a couple of weeks ago, they brought their research which we had not seen, Wade had his research, which they had not seen, and it matched,” Watchorn said.

It’s believed people were enslaved at the property as early as 1754. Records of enslaved people being handed down through the family’s wills continue for more than a hundred years after that.

Details like that are an important part of the story of Delaware’s history for Marilyn Whittington, who serves on the board of Friends of Cooch’s Bridge.

“I didn’t learn Delaware history fully until I was about 55 years old,” said Whittington. “I learned my Delaware history in 4th grade… It was a narrow, very narrow lens.”

In her previous work as executive director of the Delaware Humanities Forum, Whittington said she was shocked to see state leaders debating how to present the story of another historical property in Delaware, Dover’s John Dickinson Plantation a few decades ago.

“They were arguing back and forth philosophically, ‘Can we really use the word plantation?’ ‘Are we really going to acknowledge that we had slaves, or can we call them indentured servants?’ And I’m there in the midst of this saying, ‘Why would you not tell the truth?’”

Whittington said having the James family come to the Cooch home is all about honoring their family history.

“It’s to acknowledge their existence,” she said. “Who doesn’t want to be recognized? Whatever your story might be, as a human, we must acknowledge one another.”

Watchorn wants inclusivity in more than just the storytelling.

“We’re trying to not just acknowledge but engage, to make folks who are connected to all those different histories a part of our thought process about how we experience the property, how we make our own plans as a community group, how we establish ourselves as an organization and how we see the future,” he said. “We want all of those voices in. So, it’s not one group working on behalf of others, but everyone representing being a part of it together.”

Bigger than the battle

The battle has long received top billing in state history books. For the unfamiliar, the battle was part of the Colonials’ effort to delay the British advance on Philadelphia using the Christina River at Cooch’s Bridge as a natural defense.

That effort was generally unsuccessful. The battle ended with Colonial troops falling back after a day of fighting. British general Lord Charles Cornwallis took up residence in the house that’s still on the property for about a week while he planned his march northward which ended in the British capturing Philly about a month later.

But there’s a much richer history here beyond the few days the Cooch’s property turned into a battlefield.

“There’s this connection between past and present as you’re learning not just about the battle, not just about Revolutionary War history, but about all these other elements of Delaware history,” Watchorn said. “Whether it’s the people, the land, transportation in Delaware, the property and all of it, it’s an incredible resource.”

The industrial history stems from Cooch’s grain mill, which was cutting edge at the time.

“When he built the mill in 1792, all of the millers from Brandywine Village came to see what he had done,” Catts said. “Brandywine Village was the prominent milling community in the mid-Atlantic at that time, they all came to see what he put in that mill because it was innovative and exciting.”

As for its role in the history of American transportation, the property sits on Old Baltimore Pike, once a part of the main north-south road linking the colonies called the King’s Highway.

“Old Baltimore Pike was the most important road in the United States. It linked Philadelphia to places south. I-95 does the same thing,” Catts said. “A mile south of I-95 is the road that used to do that. This place is on that road. It was this important spot.”