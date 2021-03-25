After two years of scouring the 450 acres of John Dickinson Plantation in Dover, archeologists say they believe they’ve found the burial ground for people who were enslaved there.

“This is sacred ground for Delaware, and we will continue to treat it with the honor and respect it deserves,” said Tim Slavin, director of the state Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. “Our path forward is to protect the site, engage with the community about how to proceed, and continue to learn more through research and dialogue.”

The search for the gravesite started after documents were found describing an area where as many as 400 enslaved people were buried. The task of finding that site was difficult because there were no gravestones or other markers to honor those who were buried there.

“This begins a process for us of restoring dignity to their lives and their memory and reconnecting their lives to the stories [of Delaware,]” said Slavin.

After examining overhead maps of the property from the 1930s, investigators identified a plot of ground that looked like it could be a burial site. Further excavation at that location identified as many as 25 grave shafts below the surface. While crews did some digging, they did not disturb the graves themselves.

Two different documents, one from the 1930s and another from the late 1940s, suggest the remains of as many as 400 people are buried in unmarked graves somewhere on the property.

“That’s part of what we have to learn about this site,” Slavin said of those reports.

The division will now work with partners in the community before moving forward on the next steps, he said.