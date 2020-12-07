New focus for ‘Delaware Day’ holiday tells history of enslaved people

Though Dec. 7 may be better known around the country as the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Delaware has celebrated this date as the state’s unofficial birthday.

This is the day in 1787 that Delaware claimed bragging rights as the First State when its leaders were the first in the nation to ratify the U.S. Constitution. Since 1933, the state has officially recognized “Delaware Day,” celebrating by retelling stories of the five Delaware men who signed the Constitution.

But for years that celebration has overlooked the fact that some of those men owned slaves.

That’s changed this year.

“Everything is different this year, and Delaware Day is certainly not immune to that,” said Tim Slavin, director of the state Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. “We watched and listened and participated in the conversation this summer over race and equity issues.”

Amid protests for justice in Wilmington and elsewhere following the police killing of George Floyd in June, Slavin’s division published a statement: “We support the elimination of racial injustice, racism, discrimination, and exclusionary history. We believe that Black lives matter.”

In light of that pledge, the division is marking this year’s Delaware Day with the stories of four Black Delawareans held as slaves and an abolitionist who fought to free them.

“History isn’t always tidy. It’s not always pretty, It’s not always wrapped up with a bow,” Slavin said. “Sometimes, there are difficult moments in our history, and we need to address those difficult moments.”

The state has published a series of online videos telling the stories of people like Dinah, who was held as a slave by John Dickinson, one of the men who signed the Constitution.