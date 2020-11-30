Delaware State University president to lead Biden inauguration planning

There will likely be no massive gathering on the National Mall in Washington to see President-elect Joe Biden sworn into office alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The traditional parade through D.C. that usually follows the swearing-in ceremony is also unlikely to happen.

With COVID-19 numbers still rising in many states and Biden’s call for Americans to stay socially distant, January’s inauguration event could be the most unique in modern history.

The task of figuring out how to pull off that ceremony and celebration now falls to Delaware State University President Tony Allen. On Monday, Biden named Allen CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

“This year’s inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, but we will honor the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe,” Allen said.

Before Allen moved from provost to DSU president in 2020, he worked as a top executive at Bank of America. Well before that, Allen spent four years as a special assistant and speechwriter for then U.S. Sen. Biden in the late 1990s. He’s also previously headed a panel to improve Wilmington’s K-12 schools and was founding president of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League.