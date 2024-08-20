Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last?

The last four weeks in American politics have unfolded dramatically for Kamala Harris and her party — recent polling shows the Democratic nominee ahead of, or in a virtual tie with, former President Trump in battleground states. From the bounce in polling numbers to an inescapable social media blitz and an influx of donations, Harris’ momentum is a fact. Can she maintain the excitement, or is it an anomaly that comes with her historic candidacy? With the Democratic National Convention underway and a debate on the horizon, we’ll look at what it might take for Harris to sustain voters’ enthusiasm. Our guests are Craig Snyder, director of Haley Voters for Harris, democratic campaign strategist Neil Oxman, and University of Pennsylvania historian and author Anthea Butler.