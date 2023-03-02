Donate

How to Confront Our Nation’s Past

Air Date: March 3, 2023 12:00 pm
FILE - Crews remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The movement to identify and reckon with structural racism moved forward in 2021. As local and state governments grappled with the removal of statues of racist historical figures, local school boards fought over how to teach the uneasy history of racism in the United States. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

There’s been a lot of fighting lately over how to teach the history of America – and it’s turned classroom curriculums into political battlefields. Perhaps it’s not surprising that we get emotional confronting our past, with so many painful chapters.

How do we get people to face the ugly truths of the American story? Can we feel sorrow, shame and anger while still taking pride in the things that make this country great? We’ll talk with a social psychologist and a history professor about why we need to teach “hard history” and how to develop the mental toolkit to reckon honestly with our past.

Dolly Chugh, Psychologist and Professor at the Stern School of Business at New York University and author of A More Just Future.

Hasan Kwame Jeffries, Associate Professor of History at The Ohio State University

