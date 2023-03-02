How to Confront Our Nation’s Past

There’s been a lot of fighting lately over how to teach the history of America – and it’s turned classroom curriculums into political battlefields. Perhaps it’s not surprising that we get emotional confronting our past, with so many painful chapters.

How do we get people to face the ugly truths of the American story? Can we feel sorrow, shame and anger while still taking pride in the things that make this country great? We’ll talk with a social psychologist and a history professor about why we need to teach “hard history” and how to develop the mental toolkit to reckon honestly with our past.

Dolly Chugh, Psychologist and Professor at the Stern School of Business at New York University and author of A More Just Future.

Hasan Kwame Jeffries, Associate Professor of History at The Ohio State University