More than 100 people gathered Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Old City, just steps away from the Liberty Bell, to defend the integrity of a slavery-focused exhibit at the President’s House Site. They voiced outrage over a federal review process that could remove or revise interpretive content that candidly addresses America’s legacy of slavery.

Roz McPherson, who served as project director during the site’s creation, told WHYY News the exhibit was a “missing part of history.”

“This site is an opportunity to tell the complex stories of people who were both free and enslaved, the folks who were allies, what people did to seek their freedom and how George Washington illegally transported his people back and forth every six months so that they could not petition for their freedom,” she said.

The rally was in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order, which directs the Department of the Interior to identify and remove national parks exhibits that “disparage” America or its founders.

The Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, who serves as historiographer and executive director of AME Church and is the former pastor of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, refuted the idea that the exhibits at The President’s House Site unfairly “disparages” the founding fathers.

“We don’t have to knock someone down by telling the truth about who they are,” he said. “Everyone is a complicated person, even the founding fathers of our country. And so we want to make sure that the real truth is told and that we don’t do a disservice to the ancestors, the enslaved who lived here.

McPherson said that she believed Washington himself would not support the current president’s actions.

“I think he would be conflicted,” she said, adding “I think that he would feel bad about Trump’s decision based on ignorance, not strategy.”