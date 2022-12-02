In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same.

Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.

The most successful advocacy group thus far has been the Rename Taney Coalition. They have been pushing for the street name change since 2020, and they propose the street be called LeCount Street to honor the late Philadelphian civil rights activist, Caroline LeCount.

Caroline LeCount was born in 1846, and she worked at the Ohio Street School for over 50 years as a teacher and principal. LeCount is considered “Philadelphia’s Rosa Parks” for her work desegregating Pennsylvania’s streetcar system.

The Rename Taney Coalition chose LeCount Street through several stages of community voting.

The Rename Taney Coalition has helped Taney Street residents learn the street’s racial history. The group was founded in 2020 and is comprised of teachers, doctors, activists, and members from:

Residents Organized for Advocacy and Direction

Fitler Square Neighborhood Association

Young Chances Foundation

Center City Residents Association

South of South Neighborhood Association

Samaya Brown was raised across the world as an army child before moving to Philadelphia six years ago. She learned of the street’s origin when she realized that she lives in a neighboring community. Brown has been a member of the Rename Taney Coalition ever since.

“I just bought a house just past Girard [Avenue] in Brewerytown, and I took a walk around the street and I ran smack into Taney Street. I was just like, ‘There’s no way that this is named after who I think it’s named after.’ So I went and got online, did some research. Not only was it named after [Roger Taney], but it was named after him after the Dred Scott decision.”

Leo Vaccaro is a teacher at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School along Girard Avenue. His school is less than 20 minutes away from Taney Street. Vaccaro reached out to join the movement when he heard the coalition was organizing events. He was in disbelief to find out that the city previously chose to honor Taney.

“I live in Fairmont, one block over from Taney Street… I was shocked that there was a street named after Taney.”

Vaccaro continued to share his disappointment with the city.

“We fought the Civil War because of his Dred Scott decision in a lot of ways, and it just offended me that we disrespected that generation of Americans that had settled the issue of who can be a citizen or not.”