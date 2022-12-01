Philadelphia is looking for artists to design a permanent statue of Harriet Tubman that will be installed outside of City Hall.

The city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) and the African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee will accept bids for the statue design until Jan. 26. It will be the first statue of an African American historic female figure in the city’s public art collection.

The statue will be installed on the Northeast apron of City Hall, across the street from the Masonic Temple. The project budget is $500,000. Because of the statue’s location, artists will need to take into account space needed to allow pedestrians to walk around and access the statue on all sides.