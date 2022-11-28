For the 15th straight year, the Christmas Village in Philadelphia is open for the holiday season.

Center City has been transformed into an open-air German market that includes food, drinks, and trinkets on sale from local and international vendors. The Christmas spirit is in the air with plenty of activities for families, including a two-tier carousel, a ferris wheel, and German cuisine for all to enjoy. Admission into the event area is free.

More than 110 vendors both local and international will be stationed in booths spread out between Love Park, City Hall, and Broad Street.