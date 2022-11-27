He said local businesses have benefited from a combination of neighborhood cleanup efforts and assistance from the City of Philadelphia.

“I’ve seen the energy change,” he said. “I’ve seen the avenue come alive. We always look to these other neighborhoods as, ‘Oh, we should have something like that,’ and what I see is the business owners in this area wanting that as well and creating their own renaissance.”

Mayor Jim Kenney visited Germantown Avenue on Saturday to support local businesses, popping into an art gallery and a dance studio. He said he wants to learn more about the needs of small business owners, paying particular attention to Black entrepreneurs.

“When you come across jewels like this you realize there’s so much more we don’t know about that whole economy,” he said. “[They] give neighborhoods the flavor that they have.”

The city’s Storefront Improvement Program will reimburse business owners for 50% of the cost of signage and other exterior touches up to $10,000 per property.

Photographer and gallery owner Stephen CW Taylor received a grant when he opened Ubuntu Fine Arts on Germantown Avenue about a year ago.

“It helped immensely with being able to have signage so people could recognize us,” he said.

Small business owners are likely bracing for a slow season, as some Philadelphians are reducing their discretionary spending in response to inflation. Economists predict that low- and middle-class Americans will spend less on gifts this year than they did during the 2021 holiday season.

One survey from professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers found that 74% of Americans plan to spend the same or more on holiday gifts as they did last year.

Consumers plan to spend an average of $1,430 on gifts, travel, and entertainment combined. That’s very close to the 2021 total, but it’s up 20% since the 2020 season and 10% since 2019, according to the survey.