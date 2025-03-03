Now she leverages artificial intelligence to help buyers and sellers become more efficient — such as building metrics into how successful a potential relationship might be.

“You don’t know if [a buyer] just purchased from your competitor. You don’t know they don’t plan to buy what you’re selling for another two years. It’s just a lot of wasted time,” she said. “We’re working on the supplier side to give them more insights than they normally have when they’re trying to reach out to a major company.”

The technology tool also matches vendors to potential subcontractors, which can help larger businesses trying to meet historically underrepresented business goals set by institutions in contracting.

The start-up has raised over $4 million so far and employs 10 people. It was selected to receive an equity investment from a new fund created by The Enterprise Center, a local community development organization that helps small businesses.

The Enterprise Center Capital Corp. is a registered Community Development Financial Institution that recently invested $250,000 in six fast-growing businesses, totaling $1.5 million.

Three start-ups are based in Philadelphia, including Pound Cake, an inclusive cosmetic brand, and WealthMore, a wealth advising app and virtual savings club.

The other start-ups are Bon AppéSweet, a date-sweetened chocolate business, TracFlo, which sells technology for the construction industry, and Wellthi, a mobile banking app.

“We know that providing direct access to capital is the most effective way to aid minority business owners and entrepreneurs when building their legacies,” said Ian Lawrence, leader of the Enterprise Center Capital Corp., in a news release.