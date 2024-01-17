From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

North Philadelphia native Bessie Lee Cappell’s youngest child was born about five years ago.

Her son Jonathan was the inspiration for a baby product manufacturing business and “he still doesn’t even know it yet,” she laughed.

In 2019, Lee Cappell was a full-time social worker and mother of three children under the age of 10 years old. Unlike her two other children, this new baby preferred being bottle fed and using pacifiers after his stint in the neonatal intensive care unit.

During the morning rush, she would get her children ready for school and daycare but now had the extra task of hand washing baby bottles that were soaked overnight.

Without fail, she’d end up walking out the door with some water stains on her work clothes.

“But then also when I’m at work, I’m pumping,” Lee Cappell said. “So I’m washing the bottles after I pump.”

Then she’d be sprinkled with more soapy water before returning to her desk.

Not all baby bottles are safe to be thrown into a dishwasher due to extremely hot water that can discolor, leave residue, formula or even bits of breastmilk inside the bottle, she said.