Meet the Philly-area winemaker who isn’t afraid of a little glitter in her glass

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s been about 15 months since Shakia Williams poured the first glass of wine inside her micro-winery, Cyrenity Sips.

Williams opened a brick-and-mortar shop on Main Street in Hatboro, a Montgomery County town just north of Willow Grove, in September 2022. She moved back to the region after living in Virginia Beach for about a decade.

Hers is also one of the few wineries across the nation owned and operated by a Black woman.

Williams, a Southwest Philly native, has support as a family-owned business from her daughter, Cyan, who is 21 years old and training to become a sommelier, or a wine expert.

“She’s basically here all the time,” Williams laughed. “I think she’s already taken over. But yeah, I definitely foresee her just taking the lead [someday] and moving us forward.”