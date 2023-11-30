From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Walking in the bitter winter cold along Filbert Street on a recent weekday, small business owner Maat Kareema admits she didn’t vote for Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker who will be inaugurated as the 100th mayor of Philadelphia in January 2024.

Kareema stood outside of the 130-year-old Reading Terminal Market wrapped in a hoodie, baseball cap, peacoat, jeans, and boots. She explained that she didn’t support the Democrat whose transition team is building a new mayoral administration right now.

“It’s giving, like, the era of [Ronald] Reagan and [Frank] Rizzo,” she said using a popular queer-community-inspired slang term to describe the general vibe of Parker. “I feel like they’re bringing that type of energy back to the city as far as being tough on crime with the over policing and things. I don’t really feel like she’s changing any policies that really supports the people.”

But the private food and beverage retreat owner who also runs a fashion brand said that she didn’t vote for Republican challenger David Oh either — she simply didn’t cast a ballot at all – because she doesn’t trust politicians.

“I’m more of an independent person,” said the Philly native who returned to the city after living for the past decade in Georgia running a club, The Covert Haven, and fashion brand Social Programming. “I like to build more with the community.”

Despite that, Parker’s policies will affect Kareema’s business and her community.

Before any other policies, the entrepreneur said she wants to see the next mayor create more jobs and alleviate poverty to improve public health and safety.

“Decrease the poverty levels, you know, the crime will probably go down. And then we can probably talk about stimulating the economy,” she said. “We can definitely start thinking about more job opportunities for people even before we get to the business aspect because there’s people literally eating out of the trash cans here. I think to maybe consider definitely bringing more jobs into the city. Maybe new industries.”

Lifting the most vulnerable people out of poverty was the topic of the outgoing Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney administration’s event series this week held just after the city began implementing its “Code Blue” public health status for individuals living outdoors.

The “mini conference” was coincidently held on Giving Tuesday — a popular day for charitable donations – and was developed for business owners to better understand how they can participate in reducing homelessness in the city, whether with money or expertise.

Inside that conference meeting space along Market Street in the Loews Hotel, small business owner Brooke Smith said that job creation was on her mind for the next mayor.

“Create jobs that are open to everyone,” said Smith, who runs Baby B Soothed, a newborn infant and massage therapy business that also trains new parents on CPR and first aid techniques.

“We always focus on the same things [to tackle with city policy],” said Smith, who voted in November.

Instead, she’d like to see the Parker administration support young people and families — especially those without stable housing.

“We need a change, this might be the change that we actually need,” Smith said.

As a Black woman herself, Smith said she wasn’t interested in Parker as a symbol as the first Black woman as Philly’s mayor, but more concerned about future policies in action.

“It doesn’t matter if you look like me if you’re not supporting the things that will help our kids,” she said, especially for first jobs beyond fast food. “These kids are smart. They can do a lot of these [entry-level] jobs, like social media.”

Still, there’s likely going to be some pressure for a Parker administration not to publicly falter, said some advocates.

And that concerns people like Meghan Pierce, CEO and president of the Forum of Executive Women in Philadelphia, who represents about 600 members.

“I hope that [policy wonks, businesses, and advocates] will give our mayor the time she needs to build a more equitable and diverse city and to build a city that’s more reflective of who we are overall. I can’t believe it took us this long to get our first woman there,” Pierce said. “I’m just thrilled for her and excited for the city. Are we gonna offer her the same grace to make mistakes like a human being like anyone else? Just something to keep in mind.”

Pierce said she’s hopeful that the administration will build a government “that is built by and champions women.”

“Philadelphia still has a very long way to go to ensure that women are promoted to leadership positions and [are] being paid what they’re worth,” Pierce said, nodding to one city policy that attempts to address the gender pay gap by prohibiting employers from asking job candidates about their salary history. “I would love to see us make even more progress on trying to address pay inequities but I think Cherelle [Parker] coming in is going to have an extremely high standard set on her as mayor as the first woman and as the first Black woman to hold this position.”