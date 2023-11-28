During a Code Blue, the City takes special measures to keep people who are homeless safe, including additional daytime hours at shelters throughout the city, additional overnight beds, and 24-hour outreach to find and transport people experiencing homelessness to safe indoor spaces.

Colder air overnight will cause wind chills to drop into the low 20s by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. Snow flurries are possible for parts of the metro during the daytime hours.

If you see a person who appears to be homeless outdoors during a Code Blue, call the City’s homeless outreach hotline at (215) 232-1984.