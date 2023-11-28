Philadelphia declares ‘Code Blue’ ahead of dangerous cold this week

Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Service issues a Code Blue when wind chill temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

tents in the train station concourse

People with no homes to go to pitch their tents on the concourse at the 16th Street PATCO station to get out of the cold. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Service has declared a Code Blue beginning Monday at 7 p.m.

No end date has been set, according to a release from OHS, and more updates will follow.

A Code Blue is issued when Philadelphia is dealing with dangerously cold temperatures.

During a Code Blue, the City takes special measures to keep people who are homeless safe, including additional daytime hours at shelters throughout the city, additional overnight beds, and 24-hour outreach to find and transport people experiencing homelessness to safe indoor spaces.

Colder air overnight will cause wind chills to drop into the low 20s by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. Snow flurries are possible for parts of the metro during the daytime hours.

If you see a person who appears to be homeless outdoors during a Code Blue, call the City’s homeless outreach hotline at (215) 232-1984.

