Philly declares Code Blue ahead of frigid temperatures

Philly’s Office of Homeless Services declared a Code Blue as the city gears up for frigid temperatures this weekend.

During a Code Blue — temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or when there’s precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower — the city implements special measures to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe. That includes 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people, transporting them to safe indoor spaces, and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network.