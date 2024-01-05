Philly declares Code Blue ahead of frigid temperatures
Here’s a look at the forecast, and what you need to know about the citywide declaration.
Philly’s Office of Homeless Services declared a Code Blue as the city gears up for frigid temperatures this weekend.
During a Code Blue — temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or when there’s precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower — the city implements special measures to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe. That includes 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people, transporting them to safe indoor spaces, and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network.
WHYY News partner 6abc forecasts a brief cold shot on Thursday afternoon, with wind chills in the mid-30s. By early Friday morning, the wind chill is expected to dip below 20 degrees, per the National Weather Service.
The Philadelphia area may start to see light precipitation beginning Saturday afternoon. Some light snow may accumulate, 6abc meteorologist Karen Rogers says, but rain will dominate for much of the area. More snowfall is expected for folks in the Lehigh Valley and in the Poconos.
If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.
If you or someone you know is in need, here’s a breakdown of extreme cold resources across the Delaware Valley.
