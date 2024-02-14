From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More federal money is trickling down to the region, thanks to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s latest round of grants.

HUD awarded $3.16 billion to support more than 7,000 projects and community efforts focused on curbing homelessness in the U.S. In a release, officials said bolstering programs is important as homelessness rates have continued to increase since 2017.

The total is HUD’s largest-ever expansion of program funding through its Continuum of Care Program competition, “designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness.”