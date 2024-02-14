HUD’s ‘largest ever’ grant expands homelessness programming across U.S.: Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive millions
HUD announced $3.16 billion in grants to support more than 7,000 projects and community efforts to curb homelessness in the U.S.
More federal money is trickling down to the region, thanks to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s latest round of grants.
HUD awarded $3.16 billion to support more than 7,000 projects and community efforts focused on curbing homelessness in the U.S. In a release, officials said bolstering programs is important as homelessness rates have continued to increase since 2017.
The total is HUD’s largest-ever expansion of program funding through its Continuum of Care Program competition, “designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness.”
Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the top 20 states to receive the most federal money of 56 states and U.S. territories. Delaware ranked 44.
Here’s what you need to know.
The money breakdown:
- Pennsylvania: $148M
- New Jersey: $59.2M
- Delaware: $10.1M
The skinny: Federal grants, like this one, help fund community efforts, local organizations and programs working to curb homelessness. That includes $136 million for Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program renewals and grants, and $57 million for housing and/or programs helping survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Philadelphia-area organizations and their awards include:
- Abriendo Caminos — $134,740
- Bethesda — $182,232
- Blossom Beyond – DV Care Services — $1,385,776
- Casa Nueva Vida— $196,336
- Chestnut Manor — $221,493
- Fairway Commons — $777,816
- Families In Transition — $352,690
- HELP Independence Rapid Rehousing Program — $588,160
- Hogar De Esperanza — $119,136
- Horizon House Permanent Housing Initiative — $133,615
- Kairos House on 1523 Fairmount — $448,665
- Kate’s Place Consolidated — $2,177,136
- Monument Village — $320,385
- My Place Germantown — $255,700
- Pathways Phila IVAST Project — $1,758,407
- Reunification — $3,458,903
- The Salvation Army New Day New Home — $597,778
- UESF Rapid Rehousing — $411,807
- Veterans Home Project — $343,074
- Betterment & Empowerment Realized (Y.B.E.R.) — $879,920
A full list of grant-awarded organizations in the region can be found in this PDF.
