Joseph DiPinto was “focused and determined to serve the needs of the people of Wilmington.”

That’s how Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki remembered the former state Rep. and member of Wilmington City Council following his death earlier this week.

DiPinto had two successful careers, including 40 years working for the DuPont Company and another almost 40 years in city and state government, with some overlapping years when he did both.

“I offer the condolences of a very grateful city for the years that Joe devoted to Wilmington’s growth and to preserving the strength of our State,” Purzycki said in a statement. “Joe was a Republican in a heavily Democratic city and state, yet he never let political party affiliation or politics to interfere with getting the job done. He was focused and determined to serve the needs of the people of Wilmington.”