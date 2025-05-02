Wilmington to launch youth entrepreneurship program for next generation of business leaders
A new pilot program in Wilmington will teach teens business skills, from branding to budgeting, to help them pitch their own business plans.
At the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, small conversations have been turning into reality. Teenagers talk excitedly about selling t-shirts, producing music and growing social media brands — not just as hobbies, but as real businesses. This fall, a new city initiative will give them tools to explore those ambitions.
The Youth Entrepreneurship and Business Development program will focus on equipping teens from ages 14 to 17 with practical skills and knowledge needed to explore entrepreneurship. The idea behind the program came from input by the young people it aims to serve.
“Our superintendent of recreation, Naim Collins, was giving me information about how well our after-school program called Expand Your Mind was going, but then also how some youth, especially our teenagers, were not actively engaging in the program as much as we would like,” said Melody Phillips, acting director of the city’s Parks and Recreation department. “They had been saying that they would like to really have a program that focused on business because a lot of them like to make music, they like to make t-shirts, some of them like to work on cars, and they were trying to figure out, ‘How do we have a business model? Can teenagers even own businesses?’”
Recognizing that need, Phillips and her team designed a program that will teach youth skills like conflict management, branding, financial literacy, budgeting and customer service — all while encouraging them to build and pitch their own business ideas.
“We’re going to talk to them about the difference between what it means to submit a proposal for a business, then writing out a full, entire business plan. Some of the other things they’ll learn there are about e-commerce,” Phillips explained.
At the end of the six- to eight-week program, students will participate in a youth business showcase, where they will pitch their concepts to local business leaders and compete for prizes.
City leaders hope the program’s impact will last beyond the showcase.
“My goal is to see our young people, who are really excited about entrepreneurship, succeed in their initial concept or their initial plan of what they’re trying to do,” Phillips said. “And to make sure that they have a true understanding of what it means to be an entrepreneur. A lot of times they may see content creators, media influencers, and they just see the flashiness of it, but I want them to understand the business end and the amount of time and commitment it takes to really run a business, but that it is possible.”
The program is free of charge, and Phillips emphasized that success will be measured not just by the number of participants, but by the program’s ability to spark excitement and peer-to-peer engagement among youth.
“I think success would look like if we are able to enroll at least 20 youth in the very first pilot, and I would say at least 80% of them successfully get through and work through all of the processes of the program,” she said. “And then I would say another part of the success is if those same young people then are marketing the program to their peers in order for their peers to actively engage in the next cohort.”
Looking ahead, she hopes to expand the program to include young adults up to age 24 and eventually partner with local colleges and universities to offer entrepreneurship certifications.
“This would be a really great program for individuals who are looking to explore something a little different that will help them in their journey of trying to figure out if they want to either go to college, get a certification,” she said.
Applications are expected to open toward the end of August through Wilmington’s Parks and Recreation website. Community members, nonprofits and local business owners who wish to be included — either by mentoring or leading workshops — are encouraged to reach out.
“We’re super excited. We just appreciate all of the interest and the positive feedback we received so far,” Phillips said.
