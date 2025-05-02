From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, small conversations have been turning into reality. Teenagers talk excitedly about selling t-shirts, producing music and growing social media brands — not just as hobbies, but as real businesses. This fall, a new city initiative will give them tools to explore those ambitions.

The Youth Entrepreneurship and Business Development program will focus on equipping teens from ages 14 to 17 with practical skills and knowledge needed to explore entrepreneurship. The idea behind the program came from input by the young people it aims to serve.

“Our superintendent of recreation, Naim Collins, was giving me information about how well our after-school program called Expand Your Mind was going, but then also how some youth, especially our teenagers, were not actively engaging in the program as much as we would like,” said Melody Phillips, acting director of the city’s Parks and Recreation department. “They had been saying that they would like to really have a program that focused on business because a lot of them like to make music, they like to make t-shirts, some of them like to work on cars, and they were trying to figure out, ‘How do we have a business model? Can teenagers even own businesses?’”

Recognizing that need, Phillips and her team designed a program that will teach youth skills like conflict management, branding, financial literacy, budgeting and customer service — all while encouraging them to build and pitch their own business ideas.

“We’re going to talk to them about the difference between what it means to submit a proposal for a business, then writing out a full, entire business plan. Some of the other things they’ll learn there are about e-commerce,” Phillips explained.

At the end of the six- to eight-week program, students will participate in a youth business showcase, where they will pitch their concepts to local business leaders and compete for prizes.