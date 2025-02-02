From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the 1970s, Lynne Cutler remembers how few options there were for low-income mothers looking for work in the Philadelphia job market.

“We saw that when we were doing regular job training programs that they may not have had the education [needed for many jobs] and that entrepreneurship was a pathway,” Cutler said.

So she left the Women’s Association for Women’s Alternatives, now known as PathWays PA, and created a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs in 1993.

That nonprofit is the Women’s Opportunities Resource Center, which has since underwritten 1,147 loans totaling $11.3 million over the past three decades. The nonprofit serves the city of Philadelphia residents but also clients in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

“When you invest in women, they invest in their kids, they give back to the community, they become role models,” Cutler said. “Also when you invest in small businesses, they tend to hire locally.”

Micro-lenders are often the first resource for entrepreneurs, offering initial loans as small as $150 to help build their credit. From there, businesses can access loans up to $50,000 to support growth, and eventually obtain commercial real estate financing of up to $350,000 to help clients secure a permanent location. But the average loan size is $6,500 and the interest rate is roughly 8%.

Now after 32 years at the helm, Cutler said that it’s time for her to stand back and focus on strategy. She tapped Iola Harper as the next executive director who begins in that role on April 1.

Harper worked as a trainer for the Women’s Opportunities Resource Center for 15 years until 2008.

“I remember being an [entrepreneurship] trainer and I can say there’s nothing better than walking into a store or through a farmer’s market and have somebody say, hey Iola, you were my instructor and you helped me,” Harper said.