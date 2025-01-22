From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The private art school Hussian College in Philadelphia closed after a financial collapse in 2023.

At the time, the abrupt closure was blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic and low student enrollment.

In May 2020, the school had 1,435 students and $35 million in gross revenue. That dwindled significantly until its closure in May 2023.

Years later, the owners of Hussian College claim its financial issues were the result of a coordinated scheme by its own executives and business lenders to defraud the business and embezzle $4.1 million, according to a lawsuit filed in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court in September 2024.

The case has since been kicked up to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Businesses can use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in civil lawsuits to recoup money lost to organized white-collar crime. In Rico cases, plaintiffs can request three times the value of the damages, and the college’s estimated value was $54 million.

So Hussian College’s owners are seeking a whopping $162 million in damages from several former executives, including CEO Jeremiah Staropoli, court records show.

The alleged scheme involved executives creating fake email addresses to enter into high-interest business loans with Velocity Capital Group and Summit Capital Funding to provide stop-gap funding until tuition money would come in from students. Then, they would pay themselves secret bonuses.

School executives are also accused of defrauding students of their credit balances, not returning unearned federal student aid, failing to pay building rent, and putting employees on multiple furloughs without pay, according to the lawsuit.

Staropoli’s defense – filed in mid-January – is that his executive contract requires the college to submit to arbitration instead of a civil court case to settle employment disputes.

Neither representatives of Hussian College nor its executives’ attorneys responded to comment for this news story.

Law professor Michael Mears, of Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, said that the arbitration defense is not likely to hold up in court because it’s not a breach-of-employment-contract lawsuit but a RICO case.

“Across the country, we’re seeing RICO being used more and more as a civil remedy,” Mears said. “If you’re talking about contractual obligations that could be handled under arbitration, but not in this case because they’ve taken this case under the RICO statute.”

This case will likely take several years before a judgment is rendered. The next big step will be discovery, where emails detailing the alleged scheme could be uncovered.

“That’s where it’s going to be very damaging to the defendants,” Mears said about the possible emails. “Because it certainly shows criminal intent if you transmit false information through the mail, and that would include email under most state laws.”