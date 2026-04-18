New Jersey election 2026: These 4 Republicans hope to unseat U.S. Sen. Cory Booker

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New Jersey voters will cast their ballots in the June 2 primary election, to determine the Democratic and Republican candidates who will face off in the November election this fall.

What does a U.S. senator do?

The U.S. Senate plays a crucial role in the American political system, with it and the House of Representatives serving as the legislative branch of government that passes and deliberates on federal laws. The branch controls taxes and budget spending, regulates interstate and foreign commerce, and can declare war.

Senators are elected to six-year terms. New Jersey’s other senator, Democrat Andy Kim, was elected in 2024 after former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez resigned following his federal conviction on bribery charges.

Cory Booker

Democrat Cory Booker grew up in North Jersey and graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan. He received his undergraduate and master’s degree from Stanford University where he played varsity football, volunteered for the campus peer counseling center, and wrote for the student newspaper. Booker was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship and studied at Oxford University before graduating from Yale Law School in 1997.

Booker then moved to Newark where he launched a nonprofit organization to provide legal services for low-income residents. In 1998, he was elected to the Newark City Council and then served as the city’s mayor from 2006 until 2013, when he won a special election for the Senate seat left vacant following the death of Sen. Frank Lautenberg. Booker was reelected the following year in the general election, and was also victorious in the 2020 general election, defeating Republican Rikin Mehta.

In the Senate, Booker serves on the Judiciary Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and the Small Business Committee. He has worked to protect health care and the environment, improve what he describes as the broken criminal justice system, and supported efforts to expand education and support for veterans.

Booker has frequently criticized the policies of the Trump administration, and last year, he made the longest speech in the history of the Senate, clocking in at 25 hours and five minutes. Earlier this year he took a strong stand against the Department of Homeland Security’s plan to house a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Roxbury Township. He has also protested the Trump administration’s Medicaid cuts and actions taken by the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE.

Booker mounted a campaign to win the Democratic nomination for president in 2019, but withdrew early in 2020, citing a lack of money needed to continue. He is considered a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate and has introduced legislation to significantly expand the standard tax deduction for singles and married couples, which would effectively lower taxes on low- and middle-income wage earners.

Booker faces no primary opposition. The four candidates who previously announced their intention to run in the primary election against Booker — Chris Fields, a community organizer; Alex Hammerli, a podcaster and actor; community activist Lisa McCormick and Saxon Callahan, who did not have an online website — either withdrew or were disqualified because they did not collect the necessary 2,500 signatures from registered voters of their party.