From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Voters across Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester and Ocean counties, will head to the polls June 3 in a primary election that will shape one of South Jersey’s most closely watched congressional races.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is running unopposed. On the Democratic side, four candidates are competing for the party’s nomination, offering different visions on affordability, health care and the role of government in a district that spans shore towns, rural communities and small cities.

The issues driving New Jersey’s primary election

Across the 2nd Congressional District, affordability remains the main concern.

Voters point to the rising cost of housing, utility bills and food, alongside broader concerns about wages and economic stability. Health care access and prescription drug prices remain top issues, particularly for older residents.

Economic development is another dividing line, with candidates debating whether growth should be driven by federal investment or small business expansion.

Environmental concerns, including coastal protection, offshore wind and land use, are also central in a district shaped by tourism, agriculture and shoreline communities.

Jeff Van Drew: Incumbency, energy expansion and border security

Van Drew has represented the district since 2019 and is seeking reelection as the Republican incumbent after leaving the Democratic Party in 2020.

A dentist from Cape May County, Van Drew previously served in the New Jersey Legislature before being elected to Congress. His campaign centers on affordability, energy and what he calls delivering results for South Jersey.

On the economy, Van Drew’s campaign has focused on lowering costs and expanding domestic energy production, arguing that increasing supply will help bring down prices for consumers. His platform calls for reducing federal regulation and promoting energy independence, emphasizing the need to “unleash American energy” to strengthen the economy. On immigration, Van Drew has made “securing our borders and enforcing our laws” a central issue.

In Congress, Van Drew has aligned with Republican leadership on several major votes. He opposed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included provisions to lower prescription drug costs and invest in clean energy, and he has supported expanding domestic energy production.

He has said that he has achieved several major wins for the region, including federal funding for coastal protection and beach replenishment projects, infrastructure investments tied to South Jersey roads and waterways, and veterans services and local military installations. He has pointed to efforts to address rising utility costs and to push back on offshore wind projects as part of his work on affordability and energy.

Campaign finance records show Van Drew receives significant support from political action committees, including corporate and industry PACs tied to energy, health care and financial sectors.