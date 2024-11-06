Democrat U.S. Rep. Andy Kim has won New Jersey’s U.S. Senate race, defeating his Republican counterpart Curtis Bashaw and four other candidates.

Kim will occupy the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Bob Menendez earlier this summer. Menendez resigned in August after being found guilty in his federal bribery and corruption trial.

Kim, who grew up in South Jersey and has represented the 3rd Congressional district since 2019, made affordability and restoring integrity and trust in politics his key campaign issues. On the campaign trail, Kim highlighted his efforts in Congress to improve housing affordability, raise the minimum wage and help seniors.

Kim announced he would run against Menendez in the fall of last year, one day after Menendez was indicted for a second time on federal corruption charges. New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy had also entered the primary race, but she dropped out in March after she struggled to build support.