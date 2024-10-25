Race to watch: New Jersey’s U.S. Senate contest between Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

In New Jersey, six candidates are vying for the Senate seat vacated by former Sen. Bob Menendez, who resigned after being convicted of federal corruption charges. Democrat Andy Kim, Republican Curtis Bashaw, Green Party candidate Christina Khalil, Libertarian Kenneth Kaplan, Joanne Kuniansky of the Socialist Worker Party and Patricia Mooneyham of the Vote Better Party are all running to represent the Garden State.

According to the most recent figures available, there are roughly 2.5 million registered Democrats in the Garden State, compared to 1.6 million Republicans and approximately 2.4 million unaffiliated voters.

The last time a Republican from New Jersey was elected to the U.S. Senate was 1972, when incumbent Clifford Case defeated Democratic challenger Paul Krebs.

Democrat Andy Kim

Andy Kim grew up in Marlton in South Jersey where he attended elementary school and graduated from Cherry Hill High School East. He attended Deep Springs College in California, and received his undergraduate degree from University of Chicago. Kim was a Rhodes Scholar and earned a doctorate in international relations from Oxford University in England.

Kim worked as a civilian advisor for the U.S. Department of State in Afghanistan, and the National Security Council.

“I decided I wanted to dedicate my career and my life to national security,” he said.

He ran for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District in 2018, defeating Republican Tom MacArthur. He has represented the district ever since.

“South Jersey is our home and I feel really blessed to have a chance now, having grown here, to now represent the community where I did my whole K-12 in the public schools system, and now be raising a family here,” he said.

In Congress, Kim served on multiple committees, including the House Committee on Armed Services, the Committee on Small Business and the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Over the past year, he has served on the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, the Subcommittee on Africa, the House Committee on Armed Services, Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems and he chaired the Indo-Pacific Committee.

Last year, Kim announced he would run against incumbent New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, after Menendez was indicted for a second time on federal corruption charges.

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy also entered the race, but dropped out in March after struggling to gain support.

Kim’s legal challenge to the “county line” ballot arrangement in New Jersey, which gave candidates backed by party bosses a favored position on the printed ballot was successful, and he swept to victory in the June Democratic primary.

Menendez, who was convicted in July, resigned a month later and canceled plans to seek re-election as an independent.

Kim said he is running for Senate to restore integrity and trust in politics and the number one issue in his campaign is affordability.

“In Congress, I worked hard to try and lower prescription drug costs, support seniors that are struggling on a fixed income, more that we’re trying to do on student loans, housing costs and food costs, those are the kind of nuts and bolts that people really want to engage on,” he said.

Kim said he worries about the future and the world his children are growing up in. “There’s just so much turbulence, so much chaos in the world right now, and I want to do my part to give them that sense of stability and security, the same stability and security and opportunity that my parents wanted for me,” he said.

He said people are concerned about what freedom means right now, and that he strongly supports women’s rights.

Kim said he wants to expand free meals for school children, create more federal contracting opportunities for veteran-owned small businesses and push for laws that lower costs for servicemembers and veterans.

Kim said he hopes people will see him not just as a candidate for the Senate but also as a father trying to build a better future for his kids.