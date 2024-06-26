What to know ahead of New Jersey’s 2024 general election

What are the deadlines I need to know?

Below are deadlines specific to voting in the 2024 general election.

Voter registration In person: Tuesday, Oct. 15 By mail or online: Tuesday, Oct. 15

Mail ballot request By mail: Tuesday, Oct. 29 In person: 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4

Mail ballot return In person: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 By mail: Postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5

Early voting Saturday, Oct. 26 – Sunday, Nov. 3



Can I still register to vote?

The deadline for New Jerseyans to register to vote for the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 15. New Jerseyans can find out whether they are registered to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they are a U.S. citizen, will have been a resident of their New Jersey county for at least 30 days before the election, and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

In 2019, the state restored the right to vote to people who are on probation and parole.

Can I still apply for a mail ballot?

New Jerseyans may apply for a mail ballot via mail by Tuesday, Oct. 29, or in person by 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

Can I vote early in person?

New Jerseyans who are registered to vote may do so in person at their county board of elections offices. Early voting for the general election will open Saturday, Oct. 26, and continue through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Every county will provide registered voters with in-person early voting locations. The list of early voting locations can be found online. Early voting will be open from 10 am. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

When must mail or absentee ballots be received?

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their mail ballots to their county board of elections office in person or drop it off in one of their county’s secure ballot drop box locations.

Mail ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county boards of elections on or before Monday, Nov. 11.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to a voter’s polling location.

How will I know if my mail ballot was processed?

Voters can check the status of their mail ballots online.

What if I am a member of the military, other uniformed service or a civilian living overseas?

Qualified military or overseas voters must be registered to vote in New Jersey in order to obtain a ballot for the June election, either by using a state form or a federal postcard application (FPCA).

Only the federal postcard application can be used for both voter registration and ballot request. Voters who use the state forms must separately submit a New Jersey voter registration form and a New Jersey mail ballot application.

Mail ballots for qualified military or overseas voters can be obtained via a voter’s county clerk’s office or the secretary of state office.

Not sure which county clerk’s office to send your application? Contact the New Jersey Division of Elections or call 1-877-NJVOTER.

Completed mail ballots must be delivered to the appropriate county board of elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mail ballots sent via mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

What if I want to vote in person?

New Jerseyans who want to vote in person on Election Day can do so at the polls, which will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.

Where is my polling place?

New Jersey voters can find their polling places online.

What if I received a mail ballot but want to vote in person?

If you have received your mail ballot but have not voted, you may only vote with a paper provisional ballot at your polling place.

What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?

Voters who request a mail ballot but don’t receive it, or don’t have it to surrender, may vote by provisional ballot at their polling places. The provisional ballots will be reviewed by the county boards of elections post–Election Day to determine whether they will be counted.

Who is on the ballot?

U.S. President

Democrat Joseph R. Biden (incumbent)

Republican Donald J. Trump



U.S. Senate

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has filed papers to run for reelection as an Independent after being indicted on criminal bribery charges. Here’s who’s in the running for the seat:

Democrat Andrew Kim

Republican Curtis Bashaw



U.S. House

Not sure which U.S. House district you’re in? Enter your address to find out. Races for the districts below are within WHYY’s viewing area:

District 1

Counties: Burlington, Camden and Gloucester

Democrat Donald Norcross (incumbent)

Republican Theodore Liddell



District 2

Counties: Atlantic (all 23 municipalities); Cape May (all 16 municipalities): Cumberland (all 14 municipalities): parts of Gloucester (11 municipalities); parts of Ocean (14 municipalities); Salem (all 15 municipalities)

Republican Dr. Jeff Van Drew (incumbent) Green Party Thomas Cannavo



District 3

Counties: Parts of Burlington (38 municipalities); parts of Mercer (5 municipalities); parts of Monmouth (10 municipalities)

Democrat Dr. Herbert C. Conaway Jr.

Republican Dr. Rajesh Mohan



District 4

Counties: Parts of Monmouth (19 municipalities); parts of Ocean (21 municipalities)

Republican Chris Smith (incumbent)

Democrat Matthew Jenkins



District 12

Counties: Mercer, Somerset, Union

Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman (incumbent)

Republican Darius Mayfield



Municipal elections are also happening in a few counties. Consult with your county election office for more information.

N.J. voter info & resources