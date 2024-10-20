Conaway said he believes that the U.S. should be “a guarantor” of Israel’s security and its right to exist. He supports a two-state solution.

On Ukraine’s conflict with Russia, Conaway has called Russian President Vladimir Putin “the aggressor.”

“They are aggressively trying to take over the Ukrainian state and is prepared to exact violence against the Ukrainian people in order to do that,” he said.

Conaway said that the U.S., European allies and NATO support Ukraine “and its rightful goal to oppose and push back against Russian aggression and the territorial gains that [Russia] have made.”

Conaway made clear during his June primary victory that he wants Roe v. Wade codified. Citing his medical background, he said a woman “should be able to order [her] own steps with respect to her health care” in consultation with providers, family members or anyone important to her.

“The healthcare system should stand ready to assist her with whatever choice she makes,” he said. “This idea that a politician in Washington who thinks they know better, and most of them are men, by the way, that should be a situation that’s abhorrent to every free thinking American.”

Dr. Rajesh Mohan, Republican

Mohan is an interventional cardiologist who lives with his wife in Holmdel, Monmouth County. The couple has two adult children. He is the former chief medical officer of Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, and is credited with improving patient care and finances at the hospital. Currently, he is president and managing partner of a practice in Lakewood.

Mohan said he, like most Americans, has a disdain for politicians.

So why become one?

He said he was inspired by what his mom taught him: to be the best that he can possibly be. Also, he wants to “elevate the game” in Congress.

“It is not me who’s going to have a hard time, they will have a hard time if they don’t play ball,” he said. “I will be truthful and honest, and I will fight for the people without any shenanigans and without any personal agendas, and that is what is going to make it successful.”

Mohan, an Indian immigrant, said there is an “existential crisis” at the southern U.S. border.

“Our entire country has pretty much become a sanctuary country, and the process of legal immigration has been put on the back burner, so to speak,” he said. “Everybody who’s been standing in a line trying to lawfully enter the country, they’ve been postponed.”

Mohan said the southern border has to be shut down, adding that it will take away “the magnet of illegal immigration.” He said those resources could be redirected toward making the legal immigration process efficient and more expedient.

“I’m all for legal immigration and asylum seekers, but this cannot continue,” he said.

On abortion, Mohan said he does not want politicians to interfere between a doctor and a patient.

“Let them make that decision based on their own fates and own beliefs, which could actually vary even in the same religion,” he said. “It is a personal belief. You cannot legislate that. And you cannot have non-medical professionals chime in there, because they have no knowledge [or experience].”

But, he doesn’t believe that “every baby at eight months” has to be aborted, citing palliative care guidelines from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.