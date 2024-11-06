Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith has defeated Democratic challenger Matt Jenkins, Libertarian candidate John Morrison and Green Party candidate Barry Bender in the 4th District Congressional race. This is Smith’s 22nd consecutive win from his constituency.

The Associated Press declared Smith the winter at 8:32 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5.

This is the second time Smith has defeated Jenkins. In 2022, the Republican received 66.9% of the vote, compared to 31.4% for his Democratic rival.

The 4th Congressional District encompasses 19 towns in Monmouth County and 21 in Ocean County. 38% of registered voters in the district are Republicans and 22% are Democrats. Most others are independents.