Republican incumbent Chris Smith wins reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Matt Jenkins in N.J.’s 4th Congressional District
Smith said he was seeking reelection to address concerns over the U.S. border and to fight inflation, crime and threats to parental rights.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith has defeated Democratic challenger Matt Jenkins, Libertarian candidate John Morrison and Green Party candidate Barry Bender in the 4th District Congressional race. This is Smith’s 22nd consecutive win from his constituency.
The Associated Press declared Smith the winter at 8:32 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5.
This is the second time Smith has defeated Jenkins. In 2022, the Republican received 66.9% of the vote, compared to 31.4% for his Democratic rival.
The 4th Congressional District encompasses 19 towns in Monmouth County and 21 in Ocean County. 38% of registered voters in the district are Republicans and 22% are Democrats. Most others are independents.
Smith, who was born in Rahway, New Jersey, grew up in Iselin, and was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1980. During his time in Congress, he has chaired a number of bipartisan caucuses, and he has been recognized for his work in combating human trafficking and supporting those with autism and Alzheimer’s disease.
He also vowed to work for American energy independence and represent his constituents in Washington D.C.
