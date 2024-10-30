Republican Chris Smith

Smith was born in Rahway, New Jersey. He grew up in Iselin and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Perth Amboy. He earned his undergraduate degree in business administration from Trenton State College. Smith then studied abroad at England’s Worcester College, Oxford University.

After college, he joined his family’s sporting goods company as director of institutional sales. In 1980, he was elected to the House of Representatives. Smith, who has won 22 consecutive elections in the 4th District, is the second-longest-serving current member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the longest-serving member of Congress in New Jersey’s history.

Smith is a senior member on the Foreign Affairs Committee and chairman of the Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations Subcommittee. He also serves as the co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, chairman of the bipartisan House/Senate/White House Congressional-Executive Commission on China, and as “special representative” on human trafficking for the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Previously, he served as co-chair of the House/Senate Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, and as chairman of the Veterans Committee, the Foreign Affairs’ Subcommittee on Human Rights and International Operations, and the Subcommittee on Africa.

Smith has chaired a number of bipartisan congressional caucuses such as the Pro-life, Autism, Alzheimer’s, Lyme Disease, Spina Bifida, Human Trafficking, Refugees, Heart and Stroke Caucus, Fragile X Syndrome, Hydrocephalus and Combating Anti-Semitism caucuses. He also serves on caucuses on Bosnia, Uganda and Vietnam.

Chris Smith’s campaign website, Friends of Chris Smith, describes him as someone who is “relentless in his pursuit of justice on behalf of the people of his district,” but the website does not list his platform.

Smith has received endorsements from multiple organizations, including the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, the State Troopers Fraternal Association of New Jersey, the New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association, New Jersey Right to Life, New Jersey’s AFL-CIO and the National Federation of Independent Business. Smith did not respond to multiple interview requests by WHYY News.

Democrat Matt Jenkins

Jenkins was born in New Jersey and raised in Toms River, where he attended public high school. He attended Ocean County Community College before completing his degree in biochemistry and molecular biology at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

Jenkins spent years working in biomedical research before opening a custom furniture shop. He grew his company into a general contracting business building residential homes. He said he is currently working in corporate wellness.

Jenkins said when he moved to Colts Neck in 2016, he became active in the local political scene and ran for Congress two years ago.

He said a main focus of his campaign is affordability. He wants big corporations to pay their fair share in taxes.

“When you keep cutting money on corporate taxes, you see billions of dollars in buybacks, that means the corporation has so much money they don’t know what to do with it, so they just buy back their own stock, make the company more valuable,” he said.

He said he understands that lowering taxes is not easy.

“There’s no magic wand, people say I’m going to lower prices but it’s not that simple, the system is working exactly as it’s designed, and that is to funnel the money up,” he said.

Jenkins said more must be done to support small businesses and bring them to New Jersey. He said he would work to stop corporations from buying up single-family homes, which artificially drives up home prices and rents.

He said if elected to Congress, he would support expanding green energy.

“Wind, solar, yes fossil fuels would be around for a long time, people are saying, ‘Oh, you want to get rid of fossil fuels,’ no I don’t, but I want to get rid of our reliance on them, our need to be literally victimized by the fossil fuel energy,” Jenkins said.

He said he has a plan to fix the country’s immigration system but did not share details.

When it comes to women’s rights, Jenkins said it is time to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law for the safety of all women across the nation. He said affordable access to birth control is a right, not a privilege.

“Women need to be able to go into their health care professional, and that relationship should start and end right there, the government definitely should not be in there,” he said.

Jenkins has been endorsed by multiple organizations, including New Jersey Citizen Action, The American Federation of Teachers, Garden State Equality, Moms Demand Action and New Jersey Young Democrats.