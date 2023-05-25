Buyers should expect to pay a bit more for the same house as interest rates and the median sale price for single family homes across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware continue to climb.

“The house you could buy this time last year is different than the house you could buy this year. So that’s been a factor,” said Al Perry, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, about sluggish sales data. “The property that you’re looking for today might not be in the same neighborhood, might not have the same bells and whistles. Demand remains strong.”

For example, the median sale price for a single family home in Pennsylvania was $210,453 last month, up from $205,000 in April 2022. The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate was 6.93% in April, compared to 5.42% last year. In New Jersey, a single family home was sold for $467,000, up from $460,000 last year. In Delaware, the median sale price was $363,818, up from $357,430 in April 2022. The median home sale price nationwide was $388,800, down 1.7% compared to a year ago.

Home listing prices have increased in some counties surrounding Philadelphia by double digits, according to Realtor.com data. In Berks County, the median list price of a single family home was $310,000, an increase of 19.2% compared to April 2022. Likewise, the median list price was $549,000 in Montgomery County, an increase of 15.6%.

Demand for suburban homes has “blossomed” as hybrid and remote work remains popular, Perry said.

“People are willing to go a little further from their job than they have in the past,” he said. “You see some of our areas a little further from the jobs that continue to grow since the pandemic.”