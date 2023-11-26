From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Potential homebuyers across the state had about 36,839 homes on the market to choose from in October 2023, the most recent data available from the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors released this week.

That might look like enough inventory, but it’s a more selective market compared to 76,041 homes in October 2017.

New home listings were down about 21.5% between October 2022 and October 2023 statewide.

There’s about 3.6 months of inventory — or available homes for sale on the market — which means it’s a “sellers market” in the real estate world. A “balanced market” would be 6 months of inventory and more than that would make it a “buyer’s market.”

Fewer homes for sale and higher costs have translated to fewer deals being done, data shows.

During the month of October, there were 9,900 homes sold statewide. Likewise, the volume of home sales was down 20% compared to October 2022.