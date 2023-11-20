The statewide economic growth challenges are similar to issues across Philadelphia in several ways: higher corporate and wage taxes, the aging population of taxpayers, andn some difficulty attracting or retaining both talent and new businesses.

Before she was elected as mayor, Parker told WHYY News that she’s aware of Philly’s ‘biggest but poorest city’ in the nation dynamic but was confident that her plan could lift more households out of poverty.

“It’s about growing the tax base,” Parker said in early October 2023. “Firms are making decisions about whether or not they will locate or begin here in our city. They have to determine whether or not the environment will be safe for the workforce and if we have a prepared workforce.”

At the state level, Gov. Shapiro has relied upon the stroke of his pen — specifically, the governor’s executive order power – to spark his accomplishments so far.

“We’re cutting through red tape in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Shapiro told a crowd of business professionals and political influencers in mid-October.

The first-term governor stood on the construction site of what was once a South Philly oil refinery with a view of the city skyline behind him that’s undergoing environmental remediation and redevelopment as an industrial campus. He touted that the state can keep up with a steady flow of economic development projects.

“We’re moving quicker on permits and to get dollars into important projects like this,” he said about permitting time frame reform and abbreviating economic incentive applications.

For example, the statewide Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program application — used by the oil refinery redevelopment project — was winnowed down from 22 pages to 6 pages in the last 11 months.

“We are streamlining our processes and moving at the speed of business and to have Partners like Hilco with us that sets a new tone and new example for the new day here in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Shapiro said. “We’re going to use this as an example to get other shovel ready projects ready…to attract more employers.”

Beyond that, as of Nov. 1, any resident or business operating in the state can participate in Gov. Shapiro’s “money-back guarantee” program. That means the state could start issuing refunds within 45 days of some state license and certification fees if applications are not processed within a defined time frame.

The program is not retroactive but the goal is to “issue zero refunds” because the state is hyper-focused on questioning why a process should be done a certain way — not just enforcing rules because there’s a longstanding practice of doing so.

In January 2023, Gov. Shapiro issued an executive order to standardize the turnaround time for all state agencies in regards to permits, licenses and certifications. By March 2023, the state created a catalog for all 2,400 total permits, licenses, and certifications.

For example, the Department of State reduced the average processing time for business and corporate filings from eight weeks to three days.

As executive director of The Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience, otherwise known as CODE PA, Pardoe said that it was not an easy task.

“The public sector has so much nuance,” Pardoe said. “There are things that are legislatively driven or policy driven that are not easy to anticipate.”

Often it’s not possible to simply take a decades-old 37-step-long permitting process and trim it down to four steps without “due diligence and process to figure out how” it can be done, she said. But even when a process is streamlined in one state agency, it’s not directly transferable knowledge to another program because there’s different technology and even administrative structures.

“A lot of times we’re a conduit between business and IT, translating the requirements of what our business partners need,” Pardoe said. “This is a big challenge. I think every city and state across the country is trying to figure out how to be more efficient in permitting and making it easier to do business in the state.”

In some agencies, the state hired more workers. In others, there was investment in new technology.