What do Philly’s small business owners want from the city’s 100th mayor? ‘Fix everything’

Philadelphia is a city of neighborhoods. Instead of staying broad, this news series goes deep on three topics with small business owners who are the eyes on the street each day on one block: public safety, city services, and workforce development.

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

About eight years ago, Ken Curry was entrusted as the next president of the North 22nd Street Business Association in North Philadelphia. The neighborhood-level commercial corridor contains retail storefronts on the first floor and apartments above between Lehigh and Allegheny avenues.

Curry is old enough to remember that about 50 years ago, before Connie Mack stadium was demolished in the 1970s, the Philadelphia Phillies played in North Philly.

“So people before and after games would visit this business strip and shop,” said Curry, who wore a freshly starched collared dress shirt during an interview at a commercial property built in 1957 — a home to the business association — courtesy of the Allegheny West Foundation Community Development Corporation.

But where that sports stadium once stood has been a megachurch for decades — the Deliverance Evangelistic Church was built in 1992 — with simply a historical plaque in front noting what was once called Shibe Park.

Curry still attends Phillies games, but now in South Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.

When the main reason for the decades of retail foot traffic disappeared, businesses along the strip began to rely on fewer citywide customers and more in the immediate neighborhood. As such, the success of the corridor has waxed and waned over the years. Most recently, several businesses were vandalized and robbed — store windows smashed, goods stolen. Many were Black- and brown-owned companies with deep roots in the community.

These small businesses and their successes or struggles are a microcosm for the city. These countless entrepreneurs are also the foundation of the city of Philadelphia’s tax base. As stakeholders in the positive or negative outcomes stemming from decisions made inside City Hall, WHYY News interviewed small business owners about their vision and ideas to improve city services.

A path forward

Curry said that he’d love for the next leaders of Philadelphia to implement an overarching plan, then execute it with precision and equity.

“We don’t get basic city services in some situations,” he said. “We need a comprehensive master plan that we’re going to deal with these things and get back to where we should be.”

Curry points to the trash and illegal dumping situation as an example. “[It’s] a huge problem in our city,” he said.

“Reinforcing not only fines for illegal dumping but upping the ante on penalties for that,” he said. “People think, oh it’s not a big deal if I get caught I’ll just pay the fine. I want something in place where if you [dump trash] you’re going to pay dearly for that. That’s how we’re going to stop these things.”

As entrepreneurs, Curry and his wife, Yvonne Thomas-Curry, own and operate several early learning education centers across the city.

The small chain, Precious Babies Learning Academies, includes their second location on 22nd Street.

Curry, who has a face full of freckles and wears his salt and pepper hair in a close cropped cut, did not anticipate that he would help build a cluster of childcare centers as a teenager who was born and raised in North Philly. As a mechanical engineer by training with a college education, he had a different plan.

Then life happened. He found himself working for a cleaner and laundromat as a young man in school. He started investing in local real estate, which included a modest five-unit apartment complex with a doctor’s office and a cleaner’s shop.

“The couple that owned the cleaners and the building that I bought, were an old couple,” he said “I just figured when they retire, I was gonna renovate that and start my own cleaning business. But it just so happened that the doctor’s office that was in the building I owned closed. And my wife wanted to make it a day care. I grew up in this neighborhood, I knew what the needs were and there were no child care centers.”

It turns out there was pent-up demand for child care services. His wife Yvonne had expertise in education and a sense for business.

“The day care just exploded,” he said. “By the time the cleaners did retire, the day care had a waiting list.”

It’s unclear how many younger entrepreneurs in the North Philly community along 22nd street can achieve that sort of success decades later.

Wages for the average worker have stagnated, homeownership affordability is at record lows, the gap between the wealthiest and the poorest has grown exponentially, and for many, the concept of purchasing commercial real estate in their community feels completely out of touch with reality.

Foundation of expertise

It’s not for a lack of trying.

Dozens of small businesses on the corridor are family-owned, with several passed down generation by generation, even as the world of commerce changes rapidly around them.

A homegrown electronics shop sits several doors down from a corporate smartphone seller. Dollar store chains, discount grocery retailers, corporate pharmacies, and check-cashing spots compete with specialty shops nearby.

Some business owners bemoan the lack of city services, from trash collection to adult recreation activities. Others complain about the dearth of expertise and access to capital for new businesses for people with lower credit scores and an aversion to debt.

Public safety concerns are a throughline for business owners on the corridor. Though a lack of trust remains between residents and law enforcement, the broader community is tight knit and friendly. Still, there’s a general sense of unease about when the next chaotic situation may occur.

So far, the city’s response in the business strip has been to have officers patrol the blocks during the day. But there are fewer officers available than ever to do that work. To reduce the likelihood of crime, the city offers security cameras through a program, which requires a direct connection to the police, and a subsidy to repair broken retail store facades.

But a security camera can’t stop a bolt cutter from snapping a metal gate or a chunk of concrete smashing a window. And some argue that sharing security footage with police simply makes the retailer even more of a target.

Some argue that Philly’s tax structure is regressive because it siphons away money from a business — big or small — before profits are calculated. Instead, it relies on tax bills stemming from gross receipts or total sales value. There is a recent carve out for businesses with gross sales under $100,000 each year, but for decades that wasn’t the case, business owners said.

Beyond that, the city relies heavily on its wage tax for both residents and non-residents to keep what’s left of city services in operation, particularly after an exodus of workers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Meanwhile, the burden of pension pay and pressure by unions to keep cost-of-living raises steady puts a strain on the entire system.