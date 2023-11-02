This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

About a week before Philadelphia voters head to the polls to elect the city’s 100th mayor, more than two dozen business executives gathered at WHYY to discuss which priorities they would like the next city leaders to tackle to improve the local economy.

Business leaders told WHYY News they would appreciate a mayor with a clear vision for equitable and effective economic development, ability to build consensus, willingness to transform public education, and above all — prioritizing public safety, citywide.

Leaders said the public safety issue in Philadelphia is multi-faceted, as it includes the public health crisis of both rampant homelessness and the opioid epidemic, petty crimes that detract from quality of life, and gun violence that has plagued many neighborhoods.

John Chin, CEO of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, said he would appreciate the next mayor not to be preoccupied with the details of operating the city but to lead as a visionary.

“Not focus on being a COO, right? Chief operating officer to run the city but the chief executive officer to tout the vision and a growth strategy,” Chin said. “And touting all the positives that the city has to offer.”

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization that works with business owners and residents alike, dates back to the 1960s. Chin said equitable economic development is important to him and his community. That means taking everyone along on a metaphorical bus where there are no assigned seats or hierarchy, but drives towards economic security for all.

“I think this city, because of its poverty rate of over 20%, needs a long-term vision … to solve decades of problems,” he said.

Beyond that, when a vision is shared, everyone needs to feel included, Chin said.

“Center City is always a focus, university campuses are always in focus,” he said. “But there’s not enough resources for the neighborhoods — like Chinatown. We have over 200 businesses.”

Campus Apartments CEO David Adelman, better known as the public leader of a development group with plans to build a $1.55 billion arena for the 76ers on Market East, was also in attendance.

Adelman has been involved with Campus Apartments since the 1990s, but the company was founded in 1958 by Alan Horwitz, who saw a business opportunity for college student housing near universities.

He credited the vision of homeownership policies and financial support by the University of Pennsylvania to encourage faculty and staff to invest in West Philadelphia, a catalyst in the 1990s for growth of what’s known as the University City District.

“I’m really proud of that,” he said. “We participated in that where we helped to do some things which are not too dissimilar from today where the ability to create a clean and safe environment helps change perception, put more street life activity and then spurred additional development and opportunities for lots of people.”

Adelman says the next leaders need to prioritize public safety, especially in Center City.

“We need to get people comfortable with the city again,” he said.