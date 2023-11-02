Philly’s next mayor will oversee preparations for the pivotal year 2026

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

The nation’s 250 anniversary is still three years away — or, depending on how you tell time, two baseball post-seasons – but the head of Philadelphia’s tourism marketing organization VisitPhilly wants the next mayor to start thinking about it now.

Like, right now.

“This is a moment for Philadelphia to shine, being on an international stage,” said Angela Val of VisitPhilly. “We have to prepare, and that process needs to start today.”

The year 2026 is more than America’s semiquincentennial. It’s also the year World Cup soccer comes to town, Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game will be played here as well as the PGA golf championship. There are at least 20 major conventions planned, including a national convention of convention planners.

All this will be occurring during the administration of the city’s 100th mayor, to be determined on November 7. Val said the next mayor should prioritize making the city’s streets clean and safe.

“Like many cities, Philadelphia struggles with a perception of safety,” she said. “It’s not just about more police officers, but what does it look like? What does it feel like when we’re walking about. Philadelphia is one of the most walkable cities in the United States.”

Both candidates for mayor — David Oh and Cherelle Parker — have put the need for public safety at the center of their campaigns. They have also both addressed the urgency to prepare for what could be a banner year for the city in 2026.

Parker said she would put PHL Taking Care of Business — a program she created in 2020 that funds community-based cleaning efforts in commercial corridors — “on steroids.” Oh said he would put pressure on SEPTA to improve public transportation.

Some candidates for City Council said they would work with the mayor’s office to ensure the civic success of 2026. At-large candidate Rue Landau wants the council and the mayor’s office to form an intergovernmental workgroup to enhance infrastructure, promote arts and culture, and prioritize the needs of residents.

Drew Murray, another at-large hopeful, stressed the importance of having a plan for safe streets, coordinating governmental efforts, and marketing the city.

“It is up to City Council and the Mayor’s office to ensure that we are ready,” he said.

The comments of candidates for both mayor and council, as well as responses to a host of other concerns, have been compiled by the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance into an online voter guide.

It is not just up to the mayor and council to make the events of 2026 successful. About a dozen organizations have banded together to form Coalition 2026, a cohort that will coordinate efforts and go after funding collectively. The Coalition includes such organizations as the National Constitution Center, Historic Philadelphia, and the World Affairs Council.

The state of Pennsylvania has started looking for local infrastructure projects to fund in all 67 counties to ready the Commonwealth for 2026, via America250PA. Neighborhood-based projects in Philly are being fostered by Philadelphia250.

The philanthropic Connelly Foundation has spearheaded a fund to pay for programs around the city. Vice president Tim Durkin said over 80 proposals have been submitted already, and the first round of funding will be distributed soon with an amount expected to be in the seven digits.

“2026 is going to be an important year, but also a big lift,” he said. “If we wait until 2026 to take it seriously, we’ll have missed an opportunity to support lots of organizations who have many good ideas, but need time to plan and execute them.”

Durkin would like the next mayor, whoever that is, to start planning for 2026 as soon as the votes are counted.

“I’d love to see the next mayor make a transition committee, as part of their transition into office, that is devoted to 2026,” he said. “Everything from planning and preparation to events management to infrastructure needs. That would set a really good tone that the event is important.”