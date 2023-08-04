More than 50 people have already moved into the facility, including Richard Peterson, who was homeless and hopelessly addicted for most of his adult life before connecting with Project HOME a few years ago.

Sober for more than a year now, Peterson said the Inn of Amazing Mercy has given him the ability to focus on the next chapter of his life. A chapter that, for the first time, includes a place to call his own.

“Project HOME gave me space to breathe. It gave me a bridge to get healthy. I was finally able to focus on myself and take care of the issues that I had so I could be a contributing member of my community and not a burden to it,” said Peterson.

The Inn of Amazing Mercy, Project HOME’s 20th supportive housing project, is part of a pioneering effort to help tackle the city’s opioid epidemic, the epicenter of which is in Kensington.

The Estadt-Lubert Collaborative for Housing and Recovery will see the city’s biggest hospital systems — Jefferson Health, Penn Medicine, and Temple Health — team up with Project HOME to offer a seamless path to permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and struggling with opioid addiction.

The initiative is designed to spur systemic change by moving people directly from the hospital into recovery using a combination of doctors, nurses, and certified recovery specialists versed in helping people in addiction.

Doctors say it is common for this population to put off needed medical care for a variety of reasons, making it an opportune place to get patients into recovery.

Getting this population off the street and into a place like the Inn of Amazing Mercy also makes it easier to ensure people are getting the healthcare they need, though Project HOME does provide medical services on the street.

“It’s really hard to provide excellent, person-centered, trauma-informed care on a sidewalk, under the deafening noise of the El, in full view of hundreds of people,” said Kara Cohen, associate medical director of Project HOME Healthcare Services.