Philadelphia can be a difficult place to keep highly educated and experienced workers because of high crime, said Lou Rodriguez, CEO of a professional engineering and land surveying firm, Rodriguez Consulting LLC.

Rodriguez, whose office sits near the Girard train stop in South Kensington, stopped riding the Market-Frankford Line train into Center City for business meetings about three years ago. His employees have been assaulted near public transportation.

“I used to ride the El all the time. I won’t ride it, but I have staff that has to come through there,” he said. “And we’ve had situations where they’ve been assaulted.”

Rodriguez says he wants to see Philadelphia’s next mayor tackle public safety because he sees it as a detriment to all other efforts to improve the quality of life. For example, there’s an after-school program for students inside the McPherson Square branch library which sits on the edge of a Kensington park infamously known as Needle Park due to drug use.

“How can you have an after-school program sitting in the epicenter of the largest opioid crisis in the world and no one doing anything about it?” he queried. “You could see the crime occurring and you can see these third graders, fifth graders walking through it. It’s unacceptable. And to me, like, who’s ever mayor, I think, you know, out of the gate is like, that’s unacceptable for any civilized nation to be operating that way.”

After public safety, Rodriguez says he wants to see workforce development especially for individuals under 25 years old beyond the dichotomy of military service or college education.

“If You’re driving down I-95, there’s going to billboards, you see it’s military and college,” he said. “I think there’s not enough like quasi professional jobs. People that wear polo shirts like me.”

And the next mayor can start addressing that issue by more apprenticeship style programs for civil service jobs that don’t require a test up front but enable individuals to earn and learn, he said.

West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative President Jabari Jones never considered that economic development efforts along business corridors would include giving out free security cameras already connected to the Philadelphia Police Department’s SafeCam system. But that’s what dozens of residents and business owners said they wanted to help curb crime.

“We have businesses that have been victims of all sorts of crimes, from retail theft to property damage to, you know, assaults,” Jones said. “The crime in the city has gotten so bad that, you know, things we’re doing, things that we find way outside of our scope of things that we would normally be doing.”

The program stood up last year was funded by a $182,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“You can’t even talk about some of the basic things like business education and tax reform, regulatory reform if people don’t even feel safe to open,” he said. “We have businesses that really aren’t growing and unfortunately, we have not really seen leadership from a council standpoint or from a mayor to say, let’s put together a plan that’s going to help our business community grow and create jobs.”

There’s already a sluggish response from the city when business owners request permits and licenses, he said.

“You can submit a license request and the city might take four or five weeks to respond to you,” he said.

When Jeff Shablin gets a call from the manager of his Center City gym because there’s an individual experiencing a mental health crisis outside the front door, he regularly dials the city hotline for help. Sometimes, nobody picks up. When mental health counselors are dispatched, individuals may refuse assistance, Shablin said. .

“Unfortunately, these people are mentally ill and the police can only do so much when you call the police,” said the co-owner of Optimal Sport Health Clubs on Walnut Street. “[Police] can only ask that person to move. The mental health advocates, they just say, ‘Do you want help?’ And [individuals in a mental health crisis] they’re not in a position to ask for help. So we continually have the same situation happening over and over again.”

Philadelphia’s next mayor needs to repair the relationship between the police and city leadership, he said.