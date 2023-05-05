Philadelphia mayoral race hones in on crime policies

In Philadelphia’s first mayoral race since crime spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, the crowded Democratic field is trying to make public safety a campaign cornerstone, advocating approaches that range from mental health interventions and cleaner streets to echoes of “tough-on-crime” Republican rhetoric.

Six Democrats are considered serious contenders to succeed term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney. Because Philadelphia weighs heavily Democratic, their May 16 primary will likely determine who leads the nation’s sixth-largest city.

They’re talking not only about gun violence — 473 people were fatally shot and 1,789 were wounded by gunfire last year, according to city statistics — but also about how they would address other public health and safety detriments, including darkened streetlights and issues with trash pickup.

“A two-year spike in crime leaves deep scars on cities and we’re seeing that in this election cycle,” said John Roman, director of the nonpartisan Center on Public Safety and Justice, part of the NORC social research organization at the University of Chicago. Roman also serves on the Crime Trends Working Group at the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan group that develops policy suggestions for tackling crime.

The lone Republican running for mayor, former councilman David Oh, took aim at the “defund the police” movement — which seeks to tackle crime through modes other than more policing — and called for fully staffing the department. Some of the Democratic candidates have leaned into targeting crime through policing too.

Former city councilwoman and state lawmaker Cherelle Parker, who previously fought to stop unconstitutional and discriminatory use of the police tactic known as stop-and-frisk, says police should be able to use their discretion to stop someone when they witness something suspicious.

“It’s not an either/or — you will be held accountable, we will also have reform, but we will use every tool in the toolbox to ensure that our city is safer and cleaner and greener,” Parker said in one debate.

Also supporting strong policing solutions are candidates Jeff Brown and Allan Domb. Brown, a political outsider who franchises grocery stores, earned the local Fraternal Order of Police endorsement and pledged more officers and funding for police in city budgets. Domb, a former councilman, said he would convene a group of local, state and federal agencies to tackle crime. He said bringing the agencies together could help reduce homicides, crack down on retail theft and prosecute people who obtain guns illegally.

State Rep. Amen Brown, whose experience as a gunshot victim has informed his tough-on-crime policy, pledged to “work with law enforcement, not against law enforcement.”

“I’m the only candidate who has never flip-flopped on pro-cop or not,” he said. “And that’s a fact.”

Rebecca Rhynhart, the former city controller who released a critical review of the police department before announcing her bid for mayor, has rebuked the idea of “moving backwards to ‘law-and-order’ policies that were racist” and pushed for intervention and therapy programming that would help people at risk of becoming violent or committing crimes. She has also backed preventive measures, such as long-term investments in programs that would help to alleviate poverty and provide opportunities for those who don’t have them.

In the short term, however, she said what the city needs is “consequences and rules.”

“Right now, we have chaos on the street, and that’s not acceptable,” she said. “Of course, we need compassion, but we also need consequences.”