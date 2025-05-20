With District Attorney Larry Krasner on the ballot, Primary Day security being turned over to attorney general’s office
Because District Attorney Larry Krasner is up for reelection, most complaints will be given to the state attorney general to investigate.
Before most elections, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosts a news conference to offer a warning to anyone thinking of causing trouble related to the vote. Typically the DA’s office receives reports and investigates any cases of intimidation or other voter-related crimes.
But since Krasner is up for reelection and facing former judge Pat Dugan in Tuesday’s primary, the majority of complaints will be handled by state officials instead.
First Deputy DA Robert Listenbee said he’s trying to avoid any conflicts of interest.
“Because DA Krasner is on the ballot, the election task force will take extraordinary efforts to make sure that we avoid any conflicts of interest or appearance of conflicts of interest,” he said.
A procedure has already been established to handle any questionable calls.
“To do this will maintain a record of all the calls regarding the DA’s race and almost all calls will be referred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office for their investigation.”
If something is pressing, it could still be addressed on the local level.
“A few calls may be referred to our partners, the commissioner’s office as appropriate or the Philadelphia Police Department as appropriate or the city law department, again as appropriate,” Listenbee said.
Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir said they are working hard to make sure everyone has an equal chance to win the contests on the ballot.
“We will always make sure that our elections are safe, simple and secure as they have always been,” he said. “There are a lot of rumors designed to get people to be afraid, to not want to vote. That’s misinformation and that’s disinformation. It always, always will be safe for you to vote in Philadelphia.”
One concern is that people will try to mail in ballots at the last minute, which will not work, because they must be in a City Commissioner’s dropbox, or delivered to City Hall or a satellite office by 8 p.m. when polling places close.
City Commissioner Lisa Deeley urged people to check around to make sure they sent in their ballots.
“We’d just like to remind you and reiterate that voting is safe and secure in Philadelphia … I always compare it to Rocky or Tastykake. There’s nothing quite as Philadelphia, as Philadelphia Election Day,” she said.
Polling places in Northeast Philadelphia are still having staffing issues, although officials say they will use last-minute volunteers combined with staff members to make sure all positions are covered.
