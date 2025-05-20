What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Before most elections, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosts a news conference to offer a warning to anyone thinking of causing trouble related to the vote. Typically the DA’s office receives reports and investigates any cases of intimidation or other voter-related crimes.

But since Krasner is up for reelection and facing former judge Pat Dugan in Tuesday’s primary, the majority of complaints will be handled by state officials instead.

First Deputy DA Robert Listenbee said he’s trying to avoid any conflicts of interest.

“Because DA Krasner is on the ballot, the election task force will take extraordinary efforts to make sure that we avoid any conflicts of interest or appearance of conflicts of interest,” he said.