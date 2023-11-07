Cherelle Parker makes history: Philly elects first Black woman mayor

Philadelphia voters have elected Cherelle Parker as the city’s 100th mayor — making her the first woman and the first Black woman to hold the post.

Her defeat of Republican opponent former City Councilman David Oh Tuesday was hardly a surprise, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans in Philadelphia 7-to-1. Parker succeeds fellow Democrat and outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney, who is term-limited.

In May, the 51-year-old native of Northwest Philadelphia beat her party rivals in a crowded primary with a tough-on-crime agenda and the support of labor and the city’s Democratic establishment.

Parker served five terms in Harrisburg as a state representative, with part of that time as the leader of the Philadelphia delegation. In 2015, after her mentor Marion Tasco retired from Philadelphia City Council, Parker was elected to her seat and later became the majority leader in 2020. Since February 2021, Parker has served as chair of the Delaware River Port Authority.

As the daughter of a single teenage mother, who was raised by her grandparents, Parker says she’s “lived at the intersection of race and gender” her whole life. As a first generation college student, Parker earned her bachelor’s degree in education at Lincoln University, and her masters in public administration at the University of Pennsylvania.

Parker will inherit a city where gun violence has killed more than 360 people this year, and wounded an additional 1,161 as of Nov. 5.

She has promised to hire 300 new police officers, aggressively target low-level crimes, and bring the National Guard to Kensington as part of a “comprehensive approach” to the opioid crisis.

While Parker says “there is no place for unconstitutional stop and frisk,” she embraces “Terry stops,” a reference to the 1968 U.S. Supreme court case that allows police officers to stop and pat down a person if the officer has a “reasonable suspicion” they are about to commit a crime. The practice is controversial because evidence shows it’s been used to racially profile Black men.