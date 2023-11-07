LIVE • Updated 57 mins ago
Elections 2023: Live updates from Philly mayoral race, Pa. high court, and N.J. Legislature
Follow along for live special coverage on the 2023 general election.
- Election Day is underway across the Delaware Valley. Polls will open at 6 a.m. in N.J. and at 7 a.m. in Pa.
- Here’s what voters need to know in Philly, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
- Follow election results as they come in this evening: Philly | Pennsylvania | New Jersey
What you need to know
Voters are headed to the polls in Philly, Pa., and N.J.
Updated 55 mins ago
Voters across the Delaware Valley are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in the 2023 general election. Polls open at 6 a.m. in New Jersey, and at 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Reporters from WHYY News and Billy Penn are following each of the major campaigns — including the race for Philly’s 100th mayor.
Your voter game plan
- Have questions about the election? Our 2023 voter hub has the answers.
- Looking for state- or city-specific info? Here are WHYY News’ voter guides: Pennsylvania | New Jersey
- Want to learn more about the candidates? Check out Billy Penn’s candidate breakdowns:
- Curious about Philly ballot questions? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.
- Voting in the suburbs? Here are some key races to watch:
- Voting for Pa. judges? Here’s what you need to know.
- Voting by mail in Pa.? Here’s everything you need to know about filling it out and returning it.