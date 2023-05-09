Just before closing the announcement, Kenney spoke out about the number of former mayor’s making endorsements in this campaign, something he said hasn’t happened in recent memory.

Former mayors Ed Rendell, John Street, and Michael Nutter have put their support behind Rebecca Rhynhart.

“Bill Green endorsed Alan Domb, I don’t know how many people were alive when Bill Green was mayor, to be honest with you,” he said. Green was mayor in the early 1980s. “To be honest with you, I’m waiting to see who Mayor Rizzo and Tate endorsed because that will be coming soon.” Frank Rizzo died in 1991 and James Tate died in 1983.

Kenney said he’s making plans now to help whoever replaces him be successful. Those plans include a transition director and a committee made up of key city employees to ease the next mayor into the job.

“I love the city, I want the city to thrive and to do well, there’s no reason for me to be planting bombs or potholes for people. I want it to be a smooth transition.”

Kenney would not say if he ran into any roadblocks as he took office nearly eight years ago, but said he felt the hand-off from the Nutter administration wasn’t as smooth as he would have liked it to be.

“We’re going to be more engaged than the last administration did. I don’t remember a robust process like this from the last administration to my transition. I mean, it was perfunctory, but it wasn’t in-depth.”