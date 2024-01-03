Making ‘herstory,’ politicians and community members react to Mayor Cherelle Parker’s inauguration day
Cherelle Parker’s inauguration day prompted kudos and reflections from everyone, from the Pennsylvania House to small Philly business owners.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Cherelle Parker has officially stepped into her role as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.
One day before the inauguration, Parker took oath in an unannounced, private ceremony, as reported by WHYY News’ Carmen Russell-Sluchansky. Still, Parker’s inauguration day kicked off the second day of 2024, making her the city’s first Black woman to take the office.
“Philadelphia, thank you for allowing me to be me,” Parker said during her speech.
Award-winning actor and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph was among the list of speakers during the ceremony, at one point almost bringing her to tears.
“Philadelphia’s first female mayor is a Black queen,” Lee Ralph said.
Politicians, community members, actors, and advocates responded to the historic moment. WHYY News has curated several of these reactions.
Pennsylvania state Representative Jordan Harris was present first thing this morning.
Starting the day with the 100th Mayor @PeopleforParker and the @LGAustinDavis here for the Swearing In….#letswork #1stofmany #onstage pic.twitter.com/FYCAVrwXck— Jordan A. Harris (@RepHarris) January 2, 2024
Pennsylvania state representative Malcom Kenyatta called Parker a “transformative mayor,” and posted a video.
Rue Landau, who is the first-ever openly LGBTQ City Council member, shared her proud moment officially joining the administration.
Honored.— Rue Landau (@Rue_Landau) January 2, 2024
Let’s get to work, Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/SIdpFUEYCY
Philadelphians also took to their social media feeds to share their thoughts, such as MJ Adams, legal aid director.
Lifelong Philadelphian Melissa was impressed after listening to Parker’s hour-long speech.
Listened to new Mayor Cherelle Parker’s whole speech, and as a 3rd generation lifelong resident of Philly who stayed even after my kids left, I’m hopeful. I hope something changes in this city.— Melissa 🤶🏻 (@mrsmelissa99) January 2, 2024
Another community member and small business owner Minerva Quillen shared her invitation and posted some behind-the-scenes video of the inauguration ceremony.
There a lot of firsts this election cycle, which some Philadelphians welcomed with open arms, such as Noelle Foizen.
Full house today at the historic Met to witness so many firsts on Inauguration Day in Philly! My 8yo can’t believe it has taken this long for a woman to lead Philadelphia - same! As a queer mom and daughter of immigrant, I truly appreciate @Rue_Landau @NinaAhmadPHL swearing in! pic.twitter.com/tftq9jdW5T— Noelle Foizen she/her 🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@nfoizen) January 2, 2024
Representative Roni Green took to Twitter to congratulate the new mayor.
Congratulations to MAYOR Cherelle Parker!!— Rep. Roni Green (@RepRoniGreen) January 2, 2024
I look forward to her leadership of our city. pic.twitter.com/yV4eedblcD
Speaker of the Pennsylvania house, representative Joanna McClinton, seemed exuberant about Parker becoming the first Black woman to lead Philly.
City representative Sheila Hess posted photos of her ticket stubs to the Met Philly and her own comments of what the day means to her.
Today is the day when herstory will be made in @PhiladelphiaGov ! We officially welcome the 💯th @PhillyMayor Cherelle L. Parker, our first female Mayor on this historic Inauguration Day at @themetphilly! Congratulations to all elected @PHLCouncil! #OnePhilly✨️— Sheila Hess (@SheilaShowPHL) January 2, 2024
Streaming live. pic.twitter.com/tlvXA2EV1F
Some people, such as Jack Inacker, lauded the entertainment.
The choirs performing for the @PhillyMayor inauguration are really tremendous. https://t.co/gvg0Sxvn0w— Jack (@JackInacker) January 2, 2024
Other people focused on the new mayor’s actions on her first day in office.
Several members of the transition team, such as Lorraine Ballard and Tamir D. Harper, shared their announcements.
Honored to be part of Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker's Transition Team! Join us in this transformative journey by visiting https://t.co/Jtre32FFCJ. Share your ideas, submit your resume, or let us know about impactful community organizations. #OnePhilly pic.twitter.com/dYnSKdC1u0— Loraine Ballard (@loraineballard) December 1, 2023
Honored to be part of Mayor-elect @PeopleforParker Transition Team! 🤝 Our mission: crafting policies that turn promises into reality, making Philly the safest, cleanest, greenest city in the nation with economic opportunity for all! 1/2 #OnePhilly pic.twitter.com/2ht9N1COY4— Tamir D. Harper (@TamirDHarper) December 2, 2023
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.