Cherelle Parker has officially stepped into her role as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.

One day before the inauguration, Parker took oath in an unannounced, private ceremony, as reported by WHYY News’ Carmen Russell-Sluchansky. Still, Parker’s inauguration day kicked off the second day of 2024, making her the city’s first Black woman to take the office.

“Philadelphia, thank you for allowing me to be me,” Parker said during her speech.

Award-winning actor and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph was among the list of speakers during the ceremony, at one point almost bringing her to tears.

“Philadelphia’s first female mayor is a Black queen,” Lee Ralph said.

Politicians, community members, actors, and advocates responded to the historic moment. WHYY News has curated several of these reactions.