Mayor Cherelle Parker sworn in privately ahead of formal inauguration, sources tell WHYY News

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s formal inauguration is Tuesday, but Philadelphia’s 100th mayor has already been sworn in to close a potential gap in governance. Parker, born and raised in Philadelphia, is the first woman and the first Black woman to hold the office.

WHYY News is the first to report that Parker was privately sworn in on Monday, New Year’s Day, shortly after midnight, according to two city officials who were not authorized to speak on the record. The transition team did not alert the press nor provide any information, including photos, about the event before or after it occurred.

A quirk in the city charter may have necessitated the early ceremony. According to the charter, “All persons elected… shall, before entering upon the duties of their offices or employments, take an oath of office to support the Constitutions of the United States and of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and this charter.”

However, the charter also declares that the mayor’s first term must start “on the first Monday of January following the mayor’s election.” With the first Monday being New Year’s Day, it likely wasn’t feasible to hold a full-scale inauguration and a formal swearing-in. As WHYY’s Billy Penn previously reported, there would have been a gap of about 36 hours between the end of outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney’s term and the start of Parker’s.